James Van Der Beek Diagnosed With Colorectal Cancer

James Van Der Beek has been identified with colorectal most cancers.

The 47-year-old Dawson’s Creek actor instructed Folks this weekend he’s “been privately coping with this analysis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the assist of my unbelievable household.”

He added, “There’s purpose for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

Colorectal most cancers can also be known as colon or rectal most cancers, and begins within the colon or rectum, per the American Most cancers Society.

Referred to as the titular Dawson in Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003, Beek has additionally appeared on Don’t Belief the B—- in House 23, CSI: Cyber and Pose. On the massive display screen, his movie credit embrace Varsity Blues, Texas Rangers, The Guidelines of Attraction, Formosa Betrayed and Labor Day.

Later this 12 months, Beek will seem alongside Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, NFL All-Professional Chris Jones, Tyler Posey and Dancing With the Stars decide Bruno Tonioli in Fox’s The Actual Full Monty, a two-hour particular that can increase consciousness for prostate, testicular and colorectal most cancers testing and analysis. The occasion, based mostly on a collection of British TV specials, will finish with the troupe performing a striptease act.

“Main as much as the ultimate disrobing, the lads will push their limits of comfortability, modesty and brotherhood with a collection of rehearsals and experiences, each non-public and public, designed to construct confidence and take away them removed from their consolation zone and strengthen their bond as a bunch,” a Fox launch reads. “Alongside the way in which, every of the celebrities will share their private tales of how most cancers has impacted their lives.”