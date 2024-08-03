Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Withdraws From 100m Semifinals

In a surprising twist on Saturday forward of a star-studded part of the ladies’s 100 meter semifinals, Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was a late scratch from the occasion.

This story remains to be ongoing, however what we do know is that the Jamaican sprinter, 37, who was third on the World Championships final 12 months, dropped from the sector simply minutes earlier than the semifinal was set to run.

On Friday, Fraser-Pryce ran nicely over her first spherical, clocking a qualifying time of 10.92 seconds.

On Saturday, Fraser-Pryce was listed as a “Did Not Begin” over the second warmth. Shashalee Forbes, who changed Shericka Jackson within the 100m after the Jamaican athlete pulled out of the occasion, commented on the state of affairs within the blended zone.

“That is fairly stunning to me as nicely,” Shashalee Forbes advised reporters, together with FloTrack. “So I do not know what occurred.”

Forbes ran 11.20 in her semifinal and didn’t advance to the ultimate.

Fraser-Pryce’s lane project — Lane 5 — was left open whereas Julien Alfred, one of many strongest contenders to American Sha’Carri Richardson’s path to the gold medal, received the warmth in 10.84 seconds. Richardson adopted in 10.89 seconds.

The Jamaican Observer reported earlier right this moment that Fraser-Pryce and Richardson had been denied preliminary entry on the major gate to the warm-up monitor as their entry was being checked and validated. The report confirmed that each athletes arrived on the gate with personal autos and never in athlete shuttles supplied by Olympic organizers.

Thought-about one of many best females of all-time within the sport, Fraser-Pryce is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, a four-time silver medalist and a one-time bronze medalist. She received gold within the girls’s 100m in 2008 and 2012 in Beijing and London.

She’s received 10 World Championships and amassed 19 first-place medals throughout a sequence of main championships over her profession. Representing Jamaica, Fraser-Pryce has continued to compete lengthy after a lot of her friends have stopped.

