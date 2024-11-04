Jaguars vs. Eagles Game Recap | November 3, 2024

4. Saquon Barkley is only a nice soccer participant looking for perfection

Barkley wasn’t fascinated with his landing catch or his 159 dashing yards and a landing on 27 carries or all the robust yards he gained after the sport. He is his harshest critic and he was not happy that he fumbled and Jacksonville recovered and returned it for a landing (Travon Walker, 35 yards) and that the rating introduced the Jags to inside 22-16 and the Eagles needed to win a good one on the finish.

“I knew it was going to be a fumble. It occurred to me final yr and that is why it stings much more. You do not let it sting within the second, but it surely stings much more as a result of it’s a must to study out of your errors,” Barkley stated. “I’ve to do a greater job of getting up and produce them down. I attempted, however I did not wrap up so have to return to the basics there and do a greater job of taking good care of the ball.”

However there may be additionally a variety of good to work with right here – he is now over 1,000 scrimmage yards (he has 925 dashing yards) and has eight touchdowns scored in eight video games (six dashing, two receiving) – becoming a member of LeSean McCoy (2011) as the one gamers in franchise historical past to succeed in these numbers so early within the season.

After all, there’s the backwards leap that everybody might be speaking about within the days to come back.

“It was the very best play I’ve ever seen,” Head Coach Nick Sirianni stated. “And I had no alternative however to present him – I have been giving out sport balls this yr for particular performs. Clearly, Nakobe will get one. Ends the sport with I assume would you name it a walk-off interception? It guess you’d name it that. Although you have to take three knees. They need to help you go to the subsequent play.

“However Saquon’s play, what I believe is so cool, is there are going to be youngsters everywhere in the nation and throughout Philadelphia – I actually take into consideration that – attempting to make that play and speaking about that play and simulating that play as they play yard soccer or Pee Wee Soccer. They are not going to have the ability to make it as a result of I believe he is the one one on the earth that may try this.”

5. The Eagles have playmakers at linebacker

We have seen the Eagles have their ups and downs at linebacker by way of the years, however there isn’t any doubt they’re getting terrific play from that place group this season. Baun had one other large sport – 10 complete tackles, the interception, two passes defensed, one sort out for loss – and has been a pressure all season. Dean got here up with an unbelievable interception in the long run zone to save lots of the victory and his degree of consolation, confidence, and manufacturing has elevated week over week.

“I all the time really feel like I will have an enormous sport,” Baun stated. “It is a mentality factor. You must anticipate it. You must envision it. You must all the time need it.”

These two are an ideal linebacking tandem and a energy on this protection. There may be simply no getting round it.

“It is a lot enjoyable when the work that you just do at the hours of darkness exhibits up within the mild,” Sirianni stated. “I actually see that from these two guys, of all of the work they put in.”

6. DeVonta Smith continues to amaze

The Eagles misplaced broad receiver A.J. Brown with a knee damage early within the third quarter and the offense wanted a play, so … who … would … make it? Uh, hiya, DeVonta Smith, who adopted up his nice landing catch in Cincinnati (45 yards) with a tremendous catch – one arm, his proper, catching an over-the-shoulder throw from Hurts – and in some way, unbelievably, getting his ft inbounds to present the Eagles a 28-16 benefit within the fourth quarter. Unreal.

“If he (A.J. Brown) goes down, I really feel like I’ve to step up. For me, I am all the time prepared for the problem,” Smith stated. “They began to vary their protection and play extra one-on-one, simply let me do what I do.”