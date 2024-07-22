Jack White Sneaks His Latest Album Into The Bags Of Fans At Select Third Man Record Retail Shops

(CelebrityAccess) — Former White Stripes guitarist and lead vocalist Jack White stunned followers with the discharge of a secret solo album.

The album, which was launched on Friday, was secretly slipped into the purchasing baggage of some followers who have been purchasing at retail areas for White’s Third Man Data in Nashville, Detroit, and London.

In response to the Detroit Free Press, the album, which got here with a generic sleeve, resembled a white vinyl check urgent, with no artist and no titles for the multi-track launch.

The one markings on the album, aside from a blue “No Title” stamp have been the inscriptions “Heaven and Hell” and “Black and Blue” within the run-off grooves, the Free Press reported.

Third Man has not included the album within the new launch part of the label’s web site. It’s unclear if a proper launch for the unnamed album is pending.

The label did acknowledge the discharge by way of social media, sharing a picture of the album together with an announcement: Right now you have got confirmed that the quiet rumblings of one thing mysterious can develop into the attractive expertise of a neighborhood sharing the joy and vitality of music & artwork. See a recap of how the day went in our Instagram tales.. and all the time keep tuned.