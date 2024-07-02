Isaiah Hartenstein’s wife says farewell to Knicks in heartfelt tribute

Kourtney Kellar is trying ahead to her and Isaiah Hartenstein’s subsequent chapter in Oklahoma Metropolis.

The mannequin mentioned goodbye to New York in a put up on her Instagram after the soon-to-be former Knick agreed to a three-year, $87 million take care of the Thunder on Monday.

“Thanks for two superb years New York! Going to overlook this metropolis & the nice individuals in it 🫶🏼,” Kellar wrote, together with a photograph of her sporting Hartenstein’s No. 55 Knicks jersey whereas strolling via the again hallways of Madison Sq. Backyard.

Hartenstein added a purple coronary heart emoji within the feedback.

Kourtney Kellar sends a farewell message to New York after her husband Isaiah Hartenstein agreed to a take care of the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder.

Taking to her Instagram Tales, Kellar — who married the 7-foot-1 middle final July — shared one other picture of her standing on the courtroom at The Backyard cradling her child bump.

The couple introduced earlier this yr they’re anticipating a child boy.

“Excited for the following chapter in OKC & so pleased with you,” Kellar added in one other put up, which included a breaking information alert of Hartenstein’s new deal.

Kourtney Kellar sends a farewell message to New York after her husband Isaiah Hartenstein agreed to a take care of the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder. Instagram/Kourtney Kellar

Hartenstein proposed to Kellar on the seaside in Malibu in April 2022 with a surprising oval-cut diamond ring — and so they tied the knot the following summer time on a yacht in California.

The couple first met in 2019, when Hartenstein slid into Kellar’s DMs and complimented her smile, in accordance with TMZ, which mentioned the mannequin was smitten over the gesture.

Kourtney Kellar is happy for her nedxt chapter after her husband Isaiah Hartenstein agreed to a take care of the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder. Instagram/Kourtney Kellar

After a couple of FaceTime dates, they finally met up in Houston, the place he was enjoying for the Rockets on the time, and the remaining is historical past.

Kellar, who’s a former ring lady, relocated from Los Angeles to New York when Hartenstein joined the Knicks.

Knicks middle Isaiah Hartenstein #55 is all smiles as he runs down courtroom after scoring in the course of the first quarter towards the Pacers in Recreation 7 of the second spherical of the playoffs on Might 19, 2024.

In 75 video games performed and 49 begins for the Knicks final season, Hartenstein averaged 7.8 factors and eight.3 rebounds, whereas taking pictures 64.4 p.c from the sphere.

The 26-year-old will add elite protection and rim safety to a younger core in OKC that features MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 total decide within the 2022 NBA Draft, and Jalen Williams, one other first-round decide in that draft.

It got here after the Bulls shipped Alex Caruso to Oklahoma Metropolis final month for Josh Giddey, the No. 6 decide within the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Thunder completed the common season because the No. 1 seed within the Western Convention however have been eradicated by the Mavericks within the second spherical of the playoffs.