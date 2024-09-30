Is Verizon down in Chicago? Verizon issues statement on SOS outage – NBC Chicago

Verizon has launched an announcement after greater than 100,000 outages nationwide have been reported on the mobile provider community Monday morning.

“We’re conscious of a problem impacting service for some clients,” Verizon mentioned in an announcement to NBC Information. “Our engineers are engaged and we’re working rapidly to establish and remedy the problem.”

The assertion comes roughly three hours after the location Downdetector began receiving an inflow of studies of Verizon outages in Chicago and past.

As of 9:30 a.m. Downdetector confirmed greater than 4,000 Verizon outages within the Chicago space. By 10:30 a.m., the variety of studies had dropped to round 2,700, the location confirmed.

Nationwide, the location confirmed greater than 105,000 Verizon outages as of 10:30 a.m. An outage map from Downdetector Monday confirmed the “most reported” outage areas to be Chicago, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Omaha, Cincinnati, Denver, Seattle and Columbus.

Dozens of feedback on the location from Verizon customers mentioned their telephones have been displaying “SOS” mode on-and-off, leaving some unable to ship or reply to texts, or make cellphone calls.

Different feedback on Verizon’s social media pages additionally referred to as out that Verizon telephones have been reported to be in SOS mode.

The provider responded to some feedback, at instances asking for extra particular data from those that reported their cellphone in SOS.

“I do know I might share your concern if my cellphone was in SOS as effectively,” one among Verizon’s replies mentioned. “I’m right here to assist have a look into this, and assist discover a resolution. When did this difficulty first begin occurring? Are you able to share the closest cross streets and metropolis the place that is occurring? Please ship a DM.”

What’s SOS mode?

In keeping with Apple, the SOS message seems when “your gadget is not related to your mobile community,” but it surely additionally means you can also make emergency calls by way of different provider networks.

The characteristic is barely accessible within the U.S., Australia and Canada.

“When SOS seems in your iPhone standing bar, it means a mobile community is obtainable for emergency calls,” the corporate says.

Those that make a name with SOS will robotically go to a neighborhood emergency quantity and their location might be shared with emergency companies.

Customers also can arrange their telephones in order that after they make an emergency SOS name, their cellphone alerts emergency contacts with a textual content message that features their present location — and can replace these contacts if that location modifications.

“On iPhone 14 or later (all fashions), you possibly can even use Emergency SOS through satellite tv for pc to textual content emergency companies when no mobile and Wi-Fi protection is obtainable,” Apple states.

This can be a growing information story that might be up to date.