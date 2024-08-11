Is Steph Curry from Akron? Yes, he and LeBron James share a birthplace

Is Steph Curry from Akron? Yes, he and LeBron James share a birthplace

Is Steph Curry from Akron? May the basketball celebrity actually be from the identical metropolis as LeBron James?

Sure.

The Beacon Journal reported in 2015 that not solely was Curry born in Akron, however he was born on the similar hospital as James.

Arguably the 2 greatest NBA gamers of their era had been born at Akron Metropolis Hospital, now referred to as Summa Well being System, simply 39 months aside.

“If you would like your child to be an NBA participant, have them delivered right here at Summa,” Dr. Edward Ferris, residency director and vice chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Summa Akron Metropolis Hospital, joked with the Beacon Journal in 2015.

