Is Steph Curry from Akron? Yes, he and LeBron James share a birthplace

Is Steph Curry from Akron? May the basketball celebrity actually be from the identical metropolis as LeBron James?

Sure.

The Beacon Journal reported in 2015 that not solely was Curry born in Akron, however he was born on the similar hospital as James.

Arguably the 2 greatest NBA gamers of their era had been born at Akron Metropolis Hospital, now referred to as Summa Well being System, simply 39 months aside.

“If you would like your child to be an NBA participant, have them delivered right here at Summa,” Dr. Edward Ferris, residency director and vice chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Summa Akron Metropolis Hospital, joked with the Beacon Journal in 2015.

Curry’s father, Dell Curry, performed the 1987-88 season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wardell Stephen “Steph” Curry II was born March 14, 1988.

Though he was born in Akron, Steph Curry largely grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina as his father performed for the Hornets from 1988 to 1998.

Steph Curry got here again to Akron in 2023 serving to advocate for extra variety in golf.

NBA gamers from Akron, Ohio

Curry and James often is the most well-known NBA gamers to come back from the Rubber Metropolis, however they don’t seem to be the one ones.

Akron’s exports within the NBA proper now additionally embrace Malachi Branham of the San Antonio Spurs, Chris Livingston of the Milwaukee Bucks and Larry Nance Jr. of the Atlanta Hawks.

That is fairly a beginning 5.

There are many earlier NBA gamers from Akron, too. They embrace:

Thurmond and Gus Johnson performed collectively on the well-known Central Excessive College groups within the Fifties. They’re each members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Corridor of Fame. The duo was inducted into the Akron Public Colleges Athletics Corridor of Fame in 2023 when James additionally acquired a particular honor.