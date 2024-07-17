Is It Too Late To Buy SPIKE? Spike Price Surges 44% And This Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Spike value is up 44% within the final 24 hours to commerce for $0.04350 as of 10:15 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that soared 247%.

With this surge, the SPIKE token turned a prime gainer on Thursday, with its market capitalization surpassing the $43 million mark.

High quality > Amount At all times was and at all times might be my moto. That is why we print so laborious even wen the market is shit.$PEIPEI simply broke a brand new ATH – 150mil$SPIKE is the highest gainer, surpassing 40mil prefer it’s nothing Gotta love the Overdose Adrenaline pic.twitter.com/M8RfPvSKDb — OverDose (@Overdose_AI) July 11, 2024

Whereas optimism abounds, no less than one merchants say SPIKE is a token that must be added to watchlists.

Dont neglect 💡 $DIA meltup cycle is across the nook 🚀 But in addition keep watch over $SPIKE 👀 May see some thrilling motion too 📈 2025 accumulation time quickly for each! 🔜🚀 pic.twitter.com/KQH3N0gGY9 — Vice GandaHeart (@MissVGanda) July 11, 2024

In the meantime, cryptocurrency markets are euphoric after the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed the US Client Worth Index (CPI) inflation knowledge for June on Thursday, July 11. Per the report, inflation has cooled to three% in June after the Might studying of three.1%.

⚠️BREAKING: *U.S. JUNE CPI INFLATION FALLS -0.1% M/M; EST. 0.1%; PREV. 0.0% *BIGGEST MONTHLY DROP SINCE DECEMBER 2023 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0Jz8CYFTOD — Investing.com (@Investingcom) July 11, 2024

The impression of decreased inflation on the crypto market is optimistic. It’s because risk-on property like cryptocurrencies usually react in a bullish method when the US CPI signifies low or lower-than-expected inflation.

Spike Worth Prediction

The Spike value is buying and selling with a bullish bias on the four-hour timeframe, consolidating inside an ascending parallel channel. So long as the worth stays confined inside this technical formation, SPIKE token holders can anticipate extra good points.

Wanting on the quantity profiles, the nodes flash inexperienced to point out bullish sentiment abounds within the SPIKE market. In the identical means, the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) is above its sign line and in optimistic territory. The Relative Energy Index (RSI) can be above the imply stage of fifty, pointing to prevailing bullish sentiment within the SPIKE market.

Elevated shopping for strain above present ranges may trigger the Spike value to beat resistance because of the higher boundary of the channel. This coincides with the horizontal line of $0.04726. A break and shut above this stage would clear the trail for the continuation of the development.

The RSI’s place at 64 helps the thesis, displaying that there’s nonetheless extra room to the north earlier than the SPIKE token is taken into account overbought.

GeckoTerminal: SPIKE/USD 4-hour chart

Conversely, a rejection from the higher boundary of the channel may see the Spike value drop. A slip under the centerline of the channel would clear the trail for an additional draw back.

Nonetheless, if vendor momentum will increase, the Spike value may fall to a cliff, rolling over under the decrease trendline of the channel. A candlestick shut under $0.02869 would invalidate the bullish thesis.

In the meantime, one other crypto that’s hovering, albeit in presale, is the brand new Solana GameFi coin MegaDice (DICE), which has raced previous $1.6 million in funds raised.

Haven’t purchased $DICE but? Observe the hyperlink under to purchase in just a few straightforward steps – not satisfied, view our causes under ⤵️ BUY $DICE HERE: https://t.co/E5WFsXQP5o Present Worth: 1 $DICE = $0.09093 🚀 Right here’s why $DICE is about to change into the main GameFi token, outpacing all… pic.twitter.com/67MnooeyHV — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) July 10, 2024

In response to 99Bitcoins, a YouTube channel with over 705K followers, DICE is a presale gem with the potential for 100X good points after launch.

Promising Various To SPIKE

DICE is the powering token for the Mega Cube ecosystem, a Solana-based on-line on line casino that has been a sensation since its launch in 2023 and is now some of the common crypto-oriented on-line on line casino and betting platforms.

With the launch of its new DICE token, the challenge is about to increase its choices.

Video games Evening Thursdays at 5 PM UTC reside on our TG channel! We’ll be beginning off with a $1300 stability and no matter is received might be shared among the many contributors on the decision! 🤑 Be part of right here 👇https://t.co/pzizhtZ2pS pic.twitter.com/u5tihwSn5E — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 13, 2024

The platform already has a person base exceeding 50,000 and 11,000 lively gamers who wager about $50 million each month. It provides over 4000 video games from prime suppliers and over 50 sports activities and eSports.

Its intention is nothing lower than to problem the on line casino sector titan Rollbit Coin.

Token holders can earn by means of the platform’s staking choice, with the crew setting apart 10% of its complete 420 million token provide as rewards.

Refer & Earn with $DICE! 🚀💰 Thrilling information! You possibly can nonetheless refer customers to the Mega Cube presale and earn a beneficiant 10% fee on all referral purchases. Here is a easy information on get began: 1. Go to: https://t.co/E5WFsXQP5o.

2. Join: Join your pockets.

3.… pic.twitter.com/ZNqIw5pHwZ — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) July 10, 2024

The $DICE token is priced at $0.09093 and it may be purchased utilizing BNB, ETH, or SOL. It’s also possible to earn 10% on any purchases made by traders you refer.

Go to and purchase Mega Cube tokens right here.

