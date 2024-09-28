Is Aluminum Easy or Difficult To Weld?

Writer

Dan Frankian

August 24, 2022

Welding aluminum requires particular strategies, shielding gasses, specs, and pre-weld and post-weld processing in comparison with different supplies. Fortunately by way of the right software, aluminum may be welded with ease so long as one ensures they’re utilizing the beneficial methodology.

Aluminum may be tough to weld for numerous causes. Alloys akin to 6061 expertise solidification cracking when welded with no filler metallic, for instance. Alloys like a 6061 used with a 6061 filler metallic can lead to weld failure, highlighting the necessity to choose the precise filler metallic.

One other problem with aluminum is feeding. When a mechanical wire feeding course of is used, further particular drive techniques will likely be wanted to make sure the aluminum doesn’t buckle and tangle.

There are additionally different issues to weigh in the case of the right way to weld aluminum. Aluminum has higher thermal conductivity than metal which suggests full penetration might not happen in welding till the weld has progressed far sufficient from the beginning, in any other case often called a ‘chilly open’. Aluminum is vulnerable to crater cracking additionally requiring craters to be stuffed in in order that failure doesn’t happen on the tail finish of a weld.

There are 4 varieties of welding used for aluminum. There’s GTAW/TIG, GMAW/MIG, laser beam & electron beam welding, and resistance welding.

GTAW/TIG

Fuel tungsten arc welding (GTAW), generally known as ‘tungsten inert fuel welding, is the most well-liked welding course of used with aluminum. GTAW is a beneficial selection for aluminum because it doesn’t require mechanical wire feeding. As a substitute, filler materials is fed by the welder along with his hand. GTAW welding on aluminum is also called very clear with prevents unintended contamination.

GMAW/MIG

Fuel metallic arc welding (GMAW), in any other case known as ‘metallic inert fuel’ welding has increased deposition charges and quicker journey speeds than GTAW. The disadvantage is that it does use a mechanical wire feeding system, requiring a push-pull gun or spool gun. It’s key with GMAW aluminum welding to not use 100% CO2 or 75% Argon/25% CO2 shielding fuel. Though these gases are glorious for metal, aluminum can’t deal with reactivity.

Laser beam and electron beam

Beam welding can deal with aluminum, in lots of instances. The ability density of beam welding processes is excessive, which fortunately means chilly begins aren’t often a priority. With laser welding, materials mild reflectivity may be one thing to weigh. Shielding fuel optimization can be beneficial to eradicate the chance of porosity.

Nonetheless, in electron beam welding, you don’t encounter the identical points as the method doesn’t use mild as an power medium.

Resistance welding

Resistance welding is the least probably methodology of welding aluminum as difficulties can come up within the electrical and thermal conductivity of the fabric. Parameter growth time may be important and particular resistance welding tools could also be required to beat these challenges.

Processes not beneficial for welding

For welding aluminum, apart from the aforementioned 4 processes, it’s uncommon for different welding processes to be beneficial. Stick welding, flux cored arc welding, and submerged arc welding aren’t efficient methods of treating aluminum. Oftentimes, these strategies create giant quantities of porosity which isn’t most well-liked.

The kind of welding used on aluminum issues rather a lot. Welding aluminum with the mistaken specs can simply end in failure. Any welder working with aluminum all the time needs to make sure finest practices are being adopted.