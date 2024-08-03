Iran says Hamas leader was killed by short-range projectile

EPA Ismail Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of its new president

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed with a “short-range projectile” fired from exterior his guesthouse in Tehran, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says. The paramilitary organisation mentioned the projectile weighed about 7kg (16lbs) and precipitated a “sturdy blast”, killing Haniyeh and his bodyguard final Wednesday. The Hamas chief had been visiting the Iranian capital for the inauguration of President Massoud Pezeshkian. The IRGC accused Israel of designing and implementing the operation – supported by the US. Israel has not commented on Haniyeh’s loss of life. The IRGC account is at odds with stories in Western media, which have instructed that explosives have been planted within the guesthouse by Israeli operatives.

The failures surrounding Haniyeh’s loss of life, particularly on a day marked by intense safety, have precipitated embarrassment for Iran and the IRGC. Dozens of IRGC officers have been arrested or dismissed within the days since Haniyeh’s loss of life, the New York Occasions reported on Saturday. The paper mentioned the organisation’s intelligence company had taken over the investigation. Employees members at Haniyeh’s guesthouse have been interrogated and their telephones and different electronics have been seized, it added. In the meantime, the safety particulars of Iranian politicians have been overhauled. Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led prayers for Haniyeh on Thursday, however was whisked away quickly after the ceremony by his safety element. The IRGC’s assertion on Saturday got here after Britain’s Day by day Telegraph mentioned Haniyeh was killed by bombs planted in his room by brokers of Israel’s Mossad intelligence company Citing Iranian officers, the paper mentioned two Mossad brokers had entered the guesthouse and planted explosives in three rooms. The Iranians, who had considered CCTV footage of the operatives, mentioned the 2 subsequently left the nation earlier than detonating the bombs from exterior Iran. The New York Occasions additionally reported that Haniyeh was killed by explosives detonated in his room, saying they might have been planted as much as two months earlier. The BBC has not been capable of confirm these claims. However Hamas officers advised the BBC earlier this week that Haniyeh had stayed on the identical guesthouse earlier than. He had made as much as 15 visits to Iran since changing into the pinnacle of the political bureau in 2017. The papers’ stories – if true – would signify a good larger failure for the IRGC, who’ve lengthy managed inside safety within the nation. Specialists additionally mentioned it might spotlight the diploma to which Mossad can function with impunity in Iran. Whatever the method of Haniyeh’s loss of life, each Iran and Hamas have vowed to retaliate. The IRGC mentioned on Saturday that Israel would obtain “a extreme punishment on the acceptable time, place and method”. Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militia and political group in Lebanon, has additionally vowed reprisals. One among their prime commanders, Fuad Shukr, was killed in an Israeli strike final Tuesday. After an Israeli operation killed IRGC Brig Gen Mohammad Reza Zahedi in Damascus earlier this 12 months, Iran fired 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles and at the least 110 ballistic missiles in direction of Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Israelis that “difficult days lie forward… We’ve got heard threats from all sides. We’re ready for any situation”. His ministers have been despatched house this weekend with satellite tv for pc telephones in case of an assault on the nation’s communication infrastructure. Regardless of the federal government’s warnings, the temper appeared relaxed on Tel Aviv’s seafront, with bronzed our bodies lazing below seaside umbrellas. However few are in any doubt that the Center East stands perilously near full-scale battle. Israel is on excessive alert and a number of other worldwide airways have suspended flights to the nation. The US has additionally deployed further warships and fighter jets to the Center East to assist defend Israel from attainable assaults by Iran and its proxies, the Pentagon mentioned. UK International Secretary David Lammy has warned that the chance that “the state of affairs on the bottom might deteriorate quickly is rising”. In the meantime, at the least 10 individuals have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a faculty sheltering displaced individuals in Gaza’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, the Hamas-run authorities media workplace has mentioned. It comes as Israel mentioned an airstrike it performed within the occupied West Financial institution killed a Hamas commander and 4 senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters on Saturday. The Israeli navy mentioned the air strike hit a automobile as the boys have been on the way in which to hold out an assault. Elsewhere, Israeli officers – together with the administrators of Mossad and the interior safety company Shin Guess – have arrived in Cairo for contemporary ceasefire talks. They may meet Egyptian intelligence chief, Abbas Kamel, and different senior navy officers in a bid to rescue a possible truce. However US President Joe Biden admitted on Friday that Haniyeh’s loss of life had broken the talks. Haniyeh was closely concerned in negotiations and Mr Biden mentioned his loss of life “doesn’t assist” efforts to finish the ten-month previous battle. The battle started in October when Hamas carried out an unprecedented assault on Israel, killing about 1,200 individuals and taking 251 others again to Gaza as hostages. The assault triggered an enormous Israeli navy response, which has killed at the least 39,550 Palestinians in Gaza, in keeping with the territory’s Hamas-run well being ministry.