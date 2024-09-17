iOS 18 Release Date: What Time To Expect Apple’s Latest iPhone Update

Apple’s iOS 18 might be launched in the present day, September 16, with 10am PT predicted because the most certainly time for it to go reside. The replace will introduce new options like new visible perks for iMessages, new methods to customise and shade your property display screen, and a large redesign of the picture app. This is when it is anticipated to drop within the main timezones:

United States

PDT – 10 am

MDT – 11 am

CDT – 12 pm

EDT – 1 pm

UK

Canada

Europe

WEST – 6pm

CEST – 7pm

EEST – 8pm

Australia

AWST – Tuesday 1am

AEST – Tuesday 3am

China

Japan

“We’re thrilled to introduce iOS 18. It’s a large launch with unbelievable options, together with new ranges of customization and functionality, a redesigned Images app, and highly effective methods to remain linked with Messages. There are such a lot of advantages for everybody,” mentioned Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice chairman of Software program Engineering again in June.

“This launch additionally marks the start of a tremendously thrilling new period of non-public intelligence with Apple Intelligence delivering intuitive, highly effective, and immediately helpful experiences that may rework the iPhone expertise, all with privateness on the core. We will’t anticipate customers to expertise it.”

One factor that iOS 18 will not embrace simply but is the a lot hyped Apple Intelligence options that may carry AI to your iPhone. Regardless of getting a point out throughout the Apple iPhone 16 occasion, Apple Intelligence will not be out there till OS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 later this fall, and at first solely within the US.

Rachel Weber is IGN’s Managing Editor.