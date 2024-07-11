Insurance Broker in Hollywood Was 80

Shel Bachrach, a prime insurance coverage dealer in Hollywood whose behind-the-scenes work helped films like Cliffhanger, The Individuals vs. Larry Flynt and Ali get made, died Monday in Palm Springs, a publicist introduced. He was 80.

Bachrach offered monetary safety and mitigated dangers related to such potential issues as drug-related filming delays (suppose Courtney Love in The Individuals vs. Larry Flynt), actors who pilot plane (Harrison Ford) and administrators who could possibly be sidelined by age points (David Lean, for his final film, A Passage to India) or medical points (John Huston, who battled emphysema).

Bachrach organized danger administration on stunt-filled movies — if a star is injured throughout manufacturing, a film may grind to a halt — and wrote insurance policies for magicians and “Large Cat” performers in Las Vegas and for sport reveals like The Worth Is Proper, the place contestants can win nice sums of cash.

Born in Detroit on April 7, 1944, Sheldon Jay Bachrach wrote his first leisure insurance coverage coverage in 1983 and shortly developed a fame for “insuring the supposedly uninsurable.”

In 1990, he wrote a life and incapacity coverage valued at greater than $140 million that bought him into the Guinness Ebook of World Data.

Along with the action-packed Cliffhanger (1993), The Individuals vs. Larry Flynt (1996) and the punches-filled Ali (2001), Bachrach offered insurance coverage providers on such different movies as Drugs Man (1992), Colour of Night time (1994), Cutthroat Island (1995), Evita (1996) and The Shadow Conspiracy (1997).

He was president of leisure and excessive web price divisions for USI Holdings (acquired by Goldman Sachs in 2007) and president of Beverly Hills-based Albert G. Rubin Insurance coverage Providers earlier than he launched Bachrach & Associates in 1990.

Bachrach & Associates merged with the Insurance coverage Workplace of America in 2014.

Survivors embrace his spouse of 42 years, Cathy; his kids, Laura, Scott, Ryan and Courtney; and his grandsons, Benjamin, Asher and James.

His household is represented on the board of governors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Middle and have been members of the Amie Karen Most cancers Fund for Kids for 20-plus years and the Help League for greater than a decade.