Inside Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid presentation: Echoes of Ronaldo and warm welcome for family

There have been 80,000 followers packed into the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu — a file, shared with Cristiano Ronaldo’s unveiling in 2009.

In entrance of the most important viewers for a participant’s arrival at Actual Madrid since his idol joined 15 years in the past, Kylian Mbappe stood on stage with a microphone and copied the phrases Ronaldo had spoken at his presentation: “I wish to do one factor with you. As a giant household, we’re going to say: One, two, three… ‘Hala Madrid!’.”

The group rose to their toes, applauding the conclusion of a seemingly infinite saga that appeared, at factors, to have fractured the connection between Madrid and Mbappe’s camp. However this presentation made it clear that the fact could be very totally different.

That is the story of Mbappe’s arrival at Madrid, all that was seen and all that was not seen in what’s already thought to be a historic day for the membership.

By 10am on Tuesday, the realm across the stadium was packed.

Mbappe scarves had been being offered on the street retailers. The official store had no extra Mbappe shirts to promote. Lottery sellers had been asserting tickets with the variety of the date (160724) as souvenirs.



Mbappe in entrance of a packed Bernabeu (David Ramos/Getty Pictures)

It would solely have been a participant’s presentation, however the ambiance within the surrounding space was like a match in La Liga. Madrid had no alternative however to open the gates an hour and 20 minutes earlier than the presentation began (slightly sooner than anticipated) to keep away from issues on the entrance.

Many kids — free from faculty for the summer season holidays — had been impatiently crowding in entrance of the doorway gates. Amongst them was a bunch of 316 youngsters who had travelled from France because of Mbappe’s basis. They wore T-shirts with an image of the footballer as a toddler.

Just a few hours earlier, the French striker had undergone medical assessments on the Clinica Hospital Sanitas de La Moraleja, accompanied by Alejandro Mori, Madrid’s ‘staff supervisor’ who takes care of the gamers’ welfare.

Shortly afterwards, Mbappe visited Valdebebas to greet head coach Carlo Ancelotti, focus on plans with health coach Antonio Pintus and joke with among the squad members who had began coaching, together with Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz.

Mbappe then placed on his swimsuit and proceeded to the workplaces of Ciudad Deportiva (Madrid’s HQ) at round 11am to signal his contract with president Florentino Perez.

At the moment, illustrious figures from Madrid’s previous and current started to reach like a trickle on the Bernabeu. In attendance had been legendary defender Jose Emilio Santamaria, director of soccer Santiago Solari, Actual Madrid Castilla (B staff) coach Raul Gonzalez, the Juvenil A (under-19) coach Alvaro Arbeloa, and different former gamers corresponding to Jose Callejon and Esteban Granero, in addition to managers, executives and particular visitors.

All of them had been seated on the foot of the stage and on the pitch — the turf had already been eliminated and saved underground.

The standing ovation of the night went to Zinedine Zidane, the shock visitor, who got here out accompanied by the honorary president Jose Martinez ‘Pirri’ and Perez himself.

The membership then kicked off the occasion by taking part in movies on the imposing video scoreboards and an enormous display above a makeshift stage. The ambiance hummed, a noise enhanced by the closed roof.

It was the primary presentation on the Bernabeu since 2019, or in different phrases, because the pandemic and the stadium’s renovation. The needs of president Perez had been lastly fulfilled with this presentation as the bottom was again to full capability. Work on the south stand and a few services, together with eating places and parking, is ongoing, however the rebuild is almost full.

First, a video reviewing Madrid’s Champions League historical past was performed, accompanied by the voice of tenor Placido Domingo. This was adopted by a brief however shifting movie displaying the perfect moments of Mbappe’s profession, with one other music within the background: For This You Have been Born by Unsecret and Fleurie.

One verse (“Future is in your facet”) accompanied a never-before-reproduced shot of Zidane teaching Mbappe in December 2012, when he first visited their Valdebebas coaching floor for trials with the membership.

“Zidane is my first reminiscence of Actual Madrid,” Mbappe instructed a press convention afterwards.

There was an entourage of round 40 folks from Mbappe’s facet, together with his household — father Wilfried and mom Fayza Lamari attended — together with members of his basis. They sat alongside Madrid administrators and executives.

There was an affection between either side. CEO Jose Angel Sanchez walked Mbappe’s mom across the pitch. This felt like proof that, regardless of her repute as a sophisticated individual amongst some in Madrid, the executives concerned within the operation by no means stopped working together with her to get the deal achieved.

Some senior voices throughout the membership, talking on the situation of anonymity to guard relationships, spoke about how good she was throughout the occasion.



Mbappe spoke fondly about Zidane via the presentation (David Ramos/Getty Pictures)

“As we speak your mother and father are with you,” Perez mentioned throughout his speech. “They understand how a lot you’ve fought for this.” Perez would take a photograph with Mbappe’s mother and father and the participant himself, who he showered with hugs.

This group shot happened in entrance of Madrid’s 15 Champions League trophies. Nothing had been left to likelihood: Mbappe has all the time had an obsession with the trophy and this ornament was a manner of marking his path.

The brilliance of Kylian Mbappe

“Mbappe, Mbappe,” shouted the followers on the Santiago Bernabeu once they noticed the star lastly seem in his new white package with the No 9.

He tried to comprise his pleasure, however on his solution to the stage, he was clearly overwhelmed, as he later admitted to the media. Greater than 400 journalists from 300 accredited media from all around the world attended the occasion, which reached its climax throughout the speeches.

“You have got achieved your dream as a result of you’ve by no means given up,” mentioned Perez. “You’re right here since you wished to be. Thanks for making efforts that no one can think about.”

Then Mbappe took the ground. He nonetheless couldn’t consider it was taking place: “Wow, it’s unimaginable to be right here. I’ve slept for a few years with the dream of taking part in for Actual Madrid and right now it comes true. I’m a really comfortable man. First, I wish to thank president Florentino Perez, who has trusted me from day one. So much has occurred, however I wish to thank him. Additionally to all of the individuals who have labored for me to be right here. We’ve got received, I’m a Actual Madrid participant.”

At that very second, the stadium started to chant, “Florentino, Florentino!” The cameras centered on a visibly excited Fayza Lamari.

At no level did Mbappe discuss his outdated facet Paris Saint-Germain, however he did wish to clarify what he considered his new membership: “There have been many levels to get right here. I’m very comfortable and proud to be on the membership of my goals and the most important membership in historical past.”

“Kiss the crest, kiss the crest!” the Madrid followers requested him on successive events. In case there was any doubt, Mbappe responded by kissing it every time they requested whereas he did a lap of honour across the pitch and gave away footballs. One boy could possibly be seen throwing himself into an empty field so he may seize one of many balls.

On the finish of the presentation, Mbappe handed via a hall made by youngsters from his basis, who stretched out to the touch their idol.

At round 2.30pm, the participant’s press convention started and he introduced a duplicate of the Santiago Bernabeu that his mother and father had given him as a toddler.

He was accompanied by his mother and father, his lawyer Delphine Verheyden, his advisor Ziad Hammoud, one of many brokers concerned within the operation Oscar Ribot, and a translator.



A packed press convention room for Mbappe (David Ramos/Getty Pictures)

They had been all very attentive to questions from every of the journalists. And though a dozen of them got here from France, they spoke in Spanish for many of the press convention. Mbappe himself confirmed a excessive stage.

“I had many gives, but when I left Paris, I used to be going to Actual Madrid,” he made clear. “I used to be positive all this time that I used to be coming.”

The room in entrance of him was packed. Extra reporters had been in attendance for Mbappe than a Champions League recreation, which meant the press convention stretched past an hour.

“When precisely did I signal for Actual Madrid? Since I used to be a child I knew, it’s simple,” mentioned Mbappe, who acknowledged that a number of team-mates had pushed him to affix the membership, “I had all of the French gamers, who all the time instructed me and defined that Madrid is the perfect on this planet. Additionally, Vinicius Junior instructed me that we’d play collectively up high.”

Mbappe additionally spoke about utilizing the identical phrasing as Ronaldo on the microphone: “It’s a nod to Cristiano, my idol as a child. Now I’m fortunate that he’s my good friend, he offers me numerous recommendation, we’re all the time involved, and it’s a privilege. He has marked the historical past of Actual Madrid.”

The entire presentation was adopted with curiosity by the administrators, squad members and technical workers from Valdebebas, who had been actually impressed.

Except for mentioning recollections of Ronaldo, totally different voices on the membership agree that Mbappe’s presentation was totally different, particular. They’d know — they’ve lived a couple of of them.

What’s subsequent? He’s not anticipated to journey to america for Madrid’s pre-season tour. He’ll as a substitute relaxation till per week earlier than the UEFA Tremendous Cup, the place he’s slated to make his debut.

(High photograph: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Pictures)