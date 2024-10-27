Inside Diddy’s Dwindling Empire: How Much Money Has He Lost

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ empire — together with the whole lot from report labels to liquor manufacturers to media and tv — is crumbling as a number of high-profile lawsuits and federal prison prices of racketeering and intercourse trafficking have been leveled towards him.

Prosecutors have pointed to Diddy’s lavish wealth as a cause to disclaim him bail, as a choose dominated in September, arguing that it makes him a possible flight danger with the power to flee the nation undetected. Nevertheless, in line with a report from The New York Occasions, revealed on Saturday, October 26, the disgraced music mogul’s riches could also be turning to rags earlier than his eyes.

“I firmly consider that he was at one level a billionaire,” journalist and former Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg, who studied Diddy’s funds, informed the outlet. “I firmly consider that he’s not now.” A report from Forbes in June estimated Diddy’s web value at $400 million, down from $740 million in 2019.

As for his properties, Diddy’s Los Angeles mansion is in the marketplace for $61.5 million, whereas his Miami Seaside, Florida residence was appraised for $48.5 million. His attorneys had hoped to make use of the Miami Seaside residence as collateral once they proposed a $50 million bond in September, which was rejected by the courtroom.

Diddy pleaded not responsible to all prices after he was denied bail twice. He has been remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Heart in Brooklyn, New York till his trial on Might 5, 2025.

“We’re disillusioned with the choice to pursue what we consider is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Legal professional’s Workplace,” Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo informed Us in September. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving household man and confirmed philanthropist who has spent the final 30 years constructing an empire, adoring his kids and dealing to uplift the Black group.”

Preserve studying for a better look inside Diddy’s dwindling empire:

Ciroc and DeLeón Partnerships

A significant department of Diddy’s companies was his partnership with liquor firm Diageo, by way of which he started selling its vodka model Ciroc almost 15 years in the past. After about 5 years into their partnership, he and Diageo collectively bought DeLeón tequila.

In 2023, nevertheless, Combs sued Diageo with accusations that the corporate was typecasting each Ciroc and DeLeón as “Black manufacturers” which have been solely marketed in “city areas.” Diageo denied these allegations. A Diageo govt wrote within the courtroom submitting that the corporate had paid Diddy near $1 billion over the course of their partnership.

On the time, Diddy’s ex girlfriend Cassie (full title Cassie Ventura), whom he dated for 11 years till 2018, filed a lawsuit towards him with accusations of rape and abuse, which Diddy denied. The lawsuit has since been settled for an undisclosed sum and Cassie’s authorized crew claimed that Diddy had provided “eight figures to silence her,” which she rejected.

One other side of Diddy’s dispute with Diageo was whether or not he ought to proceed to signify DeLeón, with Diageo’s attorneys arguing it might be “not possible” for him to “proceed to be the ‘face’ of something.”

Nevertheless, Diddy and the liquor firm inevitably resolved their disputes and the lawsuits have been dismissed. As of 2024, Diageo is the only real proprietor of Ciroc. Diddy additionally bought his half of DeLeón for about $200 million, per The New York Occasions.

Revolt Media Firm

Earlier this 12 months, it was reported that Diddy had bought his massive stake in Revolt TV for an undisclosed amount of cash to an nameless purchaser after his Miami and Los Angeles properties have been raided by federal brokers on March 25. He had stepped down from his position as chairman of the media firm in November final 12 months.

Diddy’s Music Catalog

Past liquor and tv, Diddy made a reputation for himself within the music business each as a producer and rapper, credited with the invention of artists just like the Infamous B.I.G., Mary J. Blige and Usher by way of his report label Dangerous Boy Leisure.

Nevertheless, the worth of his music catalog has been shrinking over time and is now not producing a lot earnings for the mogul, partly as a result of Diddy now not has the rights to a few of his hottest information. Earlier this month, Billboard estimated that Diddy makes round $1.25 million from recordings and music publishing rights per 12 months.

Based on The New York Occasions, if Diddy ever selected to promote his music catalog, it might be extraordinarily tough, with the worth solely lessened by the damaging publicity generated from his authorized troubles.

