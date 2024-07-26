Influence Media Partners And Rene McLean Announce New Front Line SLANG Label

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Affect Media, a number one music rights and leisure firm, is proud to announce their impartial front-line label, SLANG, led by celebrated business maverick and Accomplice and Founding Advisor at Affect Media Companions, Rene McLean. A tradition and technology-forward music firm, SLANG already boasts a powerful roster of artists, together with four-time Grammy and Academy Award-winning multi-hyphenate Will Smith, Grammy-winning and multi-platinum producer Camper, Grammy-winning and RIAA-certified diamond producer 30 Roc, and Leaf, Underachievers, Isaia Huron, and extra.

“I’m proud to guide SLANG’s efforts to accomplice with high quality artists and put money into their progress, no matter style or the place they’re of their respective careers. In a shortly altering music business, SLANG artists shall be surrounded by a crew of like-minded strategists who will cease at nothing to additional their trajectory and assist them meet their objectives. Our dedication to tradition comes first, and we take into account our SLANG roster household.” McLean mentioned of the brand new enterprise.

Not too long ago, McLean has led huge catalog acquisition offers for Future, Tyler Johnson, Tainy, and extra. Earlier than becoming a member of Affect, he was instrumental in growing a few of music’s most culturally revered artists, together with Missy Elliot, Busta Rhymes, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, and extra.

Beneath McLean’s steering, administration shoppers Kelis, LMFAO, and Cam’ron delivered their careers’ high commercially and critically performing tasks. A serial entrepreneur, he based RPM GRP, which noticed him working with high expertise, securing partnerships with Fortune 50 firms, together with Pepsi, LVMH, and Apple Music, and establishing the extremely influential Mixshow Energy Summit convention, which ran for 10 years.

Out of the gate, SLANG’s thrilling roster consists of megastar Will Smith, one of many few black entertainers nominated for all 4 main leisure awards in the USA. Smith is joined by established roster-mate and multi-platinum producer Camper, identified for his chart-topping hits with artists like Jay-Z, Drake, Mary J Blige, Nicki Minaj, H.E.R, and extra. SLANG additionally boasts hitmaking producer 30 Roc, the mastermind behind Roddy Wealthy’s RIAA-certified diamond hit “The Field,” four-time Platinum-certified “Rake It Up” by Yo Gotti ft. Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Cardi B, and different multi-platinum hits with different rap heavyweights.

McLean’s confirmed observe file for figuring out and nurturing expertise sees SLANG partnering with growing artists, rapper/singer Leaf, Flatbush rap duo The Underachievers, Atlanta-based rapper/storyteller Truththebull, rising artist, songwriter and producer Isaia Huron, underground Atlanta rapper RY XP, and extra.