Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics highlights, Caitlin Clark stats

The Indiana Fever are on a two-game win streak coming into their dwelling recreation towards the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.

Caitlin Clark had a formidable efficiency towards the Chicago Sky on Sunday with 23 factors, 9 assists and eight rebounds. Aliyah Boston additionally stood out with 19 factors and 14 rebounds within the win.

Ultimate: Fever win third straight, enhance to 6-10

For the primary time since August 2015, the Fever have received 4 straight at dwelling.

Aliyah Boston had 22 factors and eight rebounds. Kelsey Mitchel additionally had 22 factors. Caitlin Clark had 18 factors, 12 rebounds, six assists and 4 steals.

Washington by no means led on this one.

Fever 88, Mystics 81

0:15.1 left 4Q: Mystics reduce result in 5 towards Fever

Washington has hit two 3-pointers, which has helped reduce down the Fever’s lead with seconds remaining.

Fever 86, Mystics 81

2:58 left 4Q: Mystics tighten hole with Fever

The lead is right down to seven. Kelsey Mitchell hit one other 3 for the Fever. She has 4 on the evening and 20 factors within the recreation. Caitlin Clark hit one other 3 and is now as much as 16 factors. She additionally has 10 rebounds, six assists and 4 steals.

Fever 82, Mystics 75

6:12 left 4Q: Fever hold Mystics at a distance to begin fourth

Washington opened the quarter on a 9-2 run, however Indiana scored the subsequent 4 factors. Emily Engstler, who was drafted by the Fever in 2022, has 5 factors for the Mystics within the fourth.

Fever 74, Mystics 68

Finish of 3Q: Fever lead Mystics by 9 going into remaining interval

Indiana went a short time with out scoring a subject purpose. Aliyah Boston’s 3-pointer at 1:27 was Indiana’s first subject purpose since 5:08. Boston leads the staff with 20 factors and 7 rebounds. Caitlin Clark has 13 factors, eight rebounds and 5 assists.

Fever 68, Mystics 59

5:06 left 3Q: Caitlin Clark extends Fever’s result in 7

Kelsey Mitchell made one other 3, however the Mystics are proper there. Aaliyah Edwards’ two free throws introduced the Mystics inside 54-51 at 6:37. From there, the Fever scored 4 straight factors, which included a basket by Caitlin Clark.

Fever 58, Mystics 51

Halftime: Fever lead Mystics by 3

After beginning slowly from past the arc, Washington has now hit six 3s (33%) within the second quarter. Indiana is 4 for 11 within the recreation. NaLyssa Smith and Kelsey Mitchell have 11 factors every. Caitlin Clark almost has a double-double with 9 factors and eight rebounds.

The Fever haven’t trailed.

Fever 46, Mystics 43

5:32 left 2Q: Fever have a slim lead over Mystics

Washington scored 4 straight factors to open the second quarter. Erica Wheeler broke the 21-21 tie with a 3-pointer to provide the Fever the lead again. Karlie Samuelson answered with a 3 of her personal. Lexie Hull adopted that with a basket to provide Indiana a 26-24 benefit.

Fever 28, Mystics 26

Finish of 1Q: Fever maintain 4-point lead after one quarter

Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith have led the way in which for the Fever offensively up up to now with six and 5 factors, respectively. Caitlin Clark has 4 factors, six rebounds and three assists.

Kelsey Mitchell hit Indiana’s first 3 of the sport with 59 seconds left to provide the Fever a 21-14 lead. Mitchell now has six factors. Karlie Samuelson, the sister of Katie Lou, made a jumper at 0:44.1. She was fouled throughout the play and transformed the free throw try.

Indiana by no means trailed within the quarter.

Fever 21, Mystics 17

5:50 left 1Q: Fever take early lead over Mystics

Caitlin Clark rapidly scored to begin this one off. Aliyah Boston made a layup at 8:27 to provide the Fever a 4-2 benefit. Washington’s Aerial Atkins has tied the sport at 4-4 at 8:07. Atkins has 4 factors.

NaLyssa Smith broke the tie with a basket, however Aaliyah Edwards tied issues up with a jumper. Earlier than the timeout, Boston rattled off 4 extra factors for Indiana. Clark has three assists already.

Fever 11, Mystics 6

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics begin time, date

7 p.m. ET Sunday, June 19, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics

TV: NBA TV

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Indiana Fever information

That is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV data; all occasions are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/outcomes Could 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 Could 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 Could 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 Could 16, Thurs. vs. New York L, 102-66 Could 18, Sat. at New York L, 91-80 Could 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut L, 88-84 Could 22, Wed. at Seattle L, 85-83 Could 24, Fri. at Los Angeles W, 78-73 Could 25, Sat. at Las Vegas L, 99-80 Could 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles L, 88-82 Could 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle L, 103-88 June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* W, 71-70 June 2, Solar. at New York* L, 104-68 June 7, Fri. at Washington* W, 85-83 June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* L, 89-72 June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* W, 91-84 June 16, Solar. vs. Chicago W, 91-83 June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Solar. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Solar. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Midday, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Solar. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Solar. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Solar. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Solar. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 15, Solar. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

