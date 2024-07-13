Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury recap, Caitlin Clark stats

The Indiana Fever (9-14) are again at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for his or her ultimate residence sport earlier than the Olympic break.

Right this moment, the Fever face off towards the Phoenix Mercury (12-10), which options three Olympians (Kahleah Cooper, Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi).

Chloe Peterson may have evaluation all through, and we may have scoring updates, highlights and extra. Please keep in mind to refresh.

Last: Fever cease Mercury from reaching a comeback

Kelsey Mitchell nailed a 3-pointer at 1:33 to increase Indiana’s result in 92-83. Kahleah Copper made a powerful shot for Phoenix and was fouled on the play. She made the free throw to chop the result in 94-86. The Fever did not hand over a lot from there, although.

Indiana ended up holding on for a nine-point win. They led by 31 at one level however prevented the upset. Caitlin Clark had a double-double of 20 factors and 13 assists. Aliyah Boston had 21 factors and 13 rebounds. NaLyssa Smith additionally was spectacular with 14 factors and 10 rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell led the way in which with 28 factors.

Fever 95, Mercury 86

2:34 left 4Q: Fever lastly rating, up 6 on Mercury

NaLyssa Smith broke Indiana’s scoreless streak with a basket at 2:55.

Fever 87, Mercury 81

3:39 left 4Q: Mercury inside putting distance of Fever

The Mercury have made this attention-grabbing late within the fourth. They’re now on a 21-4 run. Indiana has not scored in over two minutes.

Fever 85, Mercury 79

5:16 left 4Q: Mercury minimize into Fever lead in fourth quarter

The Mercury have minimize into the Fever’s lead within the ultimate interval by a 16-4 margin.

Fever 85, Mercury 74

8:04 left 4Q: Mercury begin third on a run towards Fever

Phoenix began the fourth on a 6-0 run.

Fever 81, Mercury 64

Finish of 3Q: Fever get the perfect of Mercury in third

The Fever proceed to regulate this one. Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston have double-doubles.

Fever 81, Mercury 58

Halftime: Indiana Fever lengthen lead going into halftime

Indiana has its largest lead going into the half. Caitlin Clark has 15 factors and 9 assists. Clark’s seven first-quarter assists are probably the most by a participant in franchise historical past.

Kelsey Mitchell leads the group with 17 factors.

Fever 55, Mercury 35

3:15 left 2Q: Fever up on Mercury by 12 factors

Caitlin Clark is as much as 9 factors and eight rebounds.

Fever 42, Mercury 30

5:48 left 2Q: Fever lead Mercury by 11

NaLyssa Smith hit a 3 to open the quarter. Caitlin Clark additionally scored on a layup.

Fever 33, Mercury 22

Finish of 1Q: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in management

After one quarter, Caitlin Clark has 5 factors, seven assists and three rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell is getting it performed as effectively with 13 factors.

Fever 28, Mercury 16

5:01 left 1Q: Caitlin Clark opens sport with spectacular exhibiting

Caitlin Clark opened with 5 factors. She both scored or assisted on all of Indiana’s first 11 factors.

Fever 15, Mercury 7

Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury begin time, date

7:30 p.m. ET Friday, July 12, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

What channel are Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever on vs Phoenix Mercury?

TV: Ion

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark information

That is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV data; all instances are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/outcomes Might 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 Might 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 Might 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 Might 16, Thurs. vs. New York L, 102-66 Might 18, Sat. at New York L, 91-80 Might 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut L, 88-84 Might 22, Wed. at Seattle L, 85-83 Might 24, Fri. at Los Angeles W, 78-73 Might 25, Sat. at Las Vegas L, 99-80 Might 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles L, 88-82 Might 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle L, 103-88 June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* W, 71-70 June 2, Solar. at New York* L, 104-68 June 7, Fri. at Washington* W, 85-83 June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* L, 89-72 June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* W, 91-84 June 16, Solar. vs. Chicago W, 91-83 June 19, Wed. vs. Washington W, 88-81 June 21, Fri. at Atlanta W, 91-79 June 23, Solar. at Chicago L, 88-87 June 27, Thurs. at Seattle L, 98-77 June 30, Solar. at Phoenix W, 88-82 July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas L, 88-69 July 6, Sat. vs. New York W, 83-78 July 10, Wed. vs. Washington L, 89-84 July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Solar. at Minnesota 4 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 7:30 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Solar. vs. Seattle 3:30 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Solar. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Solar. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 15, Solar. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

