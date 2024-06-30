India legends end career with T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

Kohli performed 125 T20I matches in his profession, scoring 4188 runs at a mean of 48.69 and a strike fee of 137.04. He’s the second-highest scorer within the format.

The ace Indian batter, who made his T20I debut towards Zimbabwe in 2010, can also be the quickest batter to achieve the 3500-run milestone in T20Is, hitting the mark in simply 96 innings.

With 1292 runs in 35 matches, Kohli, a former Workforce India captain throughout codecs, additionally finishes his profession on the prime of the run scorers’ charts in T20 World Cups. He stays the one participant to have been the best run scorer in two totally different T20 World Cups.

Kohli scored 319 runs within the 2014 World Cup in Bangladesh and adopted it up with 296 runs within the 2022 version in Australia. His 319 runs in 2014, scored at a mean of 106.33, is the best run tally for any batsman at a single version of the T20 World Cup.

He was additionally named within the ICC Males’s T20I Workforce of the Decade from 2011 to 2020.

Solely Rohit Sharma, 4231 runs in 159 outings, has accrued extra runs within the T20I format than Kohli. Rohit made his T20I debut within the ICC Males’s T20 World Cup 2007 towards England and helped India win the trophy beneath MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

He doubled up on the T20 World Cup 2024, main the Indian males’s cricket workforce from the entrance as captain and ending as his workforce’s highest run-scorer within the event with 257 in eight matches.

The Hitman has additionally scored 5 T20I tons of, essentially the most within the format alongside Australia’s Glenn Maxwell.

As captain, the 35-year-old Rohit Sharma led India in 62 T20Is, profitable 49 and shedding solely 12. Kohli captained in 50 matches, rising victorious in 30 whereas shedding 16.

“That is my final sport as effectively, no higher time to say goodbye to this format,” Rohit stated after the T20 World Cup ultimate, which marked his fiftieth win as Indian T20 captain. “I’ve liked each second of this. I began my profession for India enjoying this format and that is what I needed, I needed to win the World Cup.”