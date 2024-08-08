In epic sprint to the finish, Quincy Hall wins 400m gold

In a smash-hit Olympic debut, American Quincy Corridor erupted down the house stretch to take dwelling gold within the males’s 400m last, successful in a lifetime finest 43.40 seconds.

“I instructed you guys I used to be going to get a gold medal this 12 months,” Corridor stated. “I do know I can win. I knew it right this moment. That’s what I’ve been doing my entire profession.”

RACE RESULTS

Corridor’s victory got here due to an epic comeback. The 25-year-old appeared down and out after 300 meters. He was visibly grimacing as he fell behind Matthew Hudson-Smith, Muzala Samukonga and Jerem Richards. However combating by ache, the Kansas Metropolis, Missouri, native completely tore down the ultimate 100m to win gold in 43.40 seconds.

“I used to be simply considering, ‘Get dwelling, sir. Get dwelling, sir,'” Corridor stated. “I don’t surrender. I simply grit, I grind. I’ve obtained dedication.

Something I believe will get me to that line, I consider it. A whole lot of harm, a whole lot of ache.

This Olympic title can be the primary for an American man within the 400m for the reason that 2008 Beijing Video games, when LaShawn Merritt took dwelling gold. Corridor’s time is the fifth-fastest ever within the occasion and quickest for the reason that world document set by South African Wayde van Niekerk in 2016.

American Quincy Corridor celebrates after successful the boys’s 400m. Getty Photos

Nice Britain’s Hudson-Smith took bronze in his second Olympic look – he beforehand completed eighth in 2016. Now, the Brit has catapulted to the rostrum with a lightning time of 43.44 seconds. Zambia’s Samukonga earned bronze, the primary males’s 400m medal for his nation, with a time of 43.74. Individuals Chris Bailey and Michael Norman completed sixth and eighth, respectively.

Corridor’s tenacious blitz down the house stretch will certainly stand as one of many iconic moments of those Olympics. One month after successful his first nationwide title, Corridor has Olympic title No. 1 on the heels of an unbelievable 2023-24 glow-up. Corridor entered 2023 as a 400m hurdles specialist (he was the 2019 NCAA 400m hurdles champion for South Carolina), however Corridor elected to shift to the flat 400m in 2023.

“That call modified my life,” Corridor stated minutes after his gold medal sprint.

Corridor introduced himself as a legit 400m contender when he took bronze at 2023 Worlds. He then posted the world’s prime time in 2024 4 weeks in the past, posting a 43.80 on the Monaco Diamond League occasion.

In his debut on the Olympic Video games, it has all come collectively for Corridor, who merely would not let gold slip away.

“It’s over,” Corridor stated. “For the subsequent 4 years I can say I’m an Olympic champion.”