Ice Spice Opens Up About Taylor Swift Friendship, Matty Healy Incident

When the inevitable Ice Spice documentary arrives, nevertheless a few years down the road, it’s more likely to embrace a scene of the Bronx rapper sobbing her eyes out in her walk-in closet. Her producer, RiotUSA, usually retains a digital camera rolling to seize the type of pivotal moments in her profession that happen behind closed doorways — like when she acquired a cellphone name telling her that Taylor Swift needed her on the official remix for the Midnights single “Karma.”

“I bear in mind my supervisor referred to as me, and he often texts, however he referred to as, and he’s like, ‘You prepared for this one?’ And I’m pondering it’s going to be some unhealthy information or one thing,” Ice recollects in her model new Rolling Stone cowl story. “He’s like, ‘Taylor Swift has a report so that you can get on from her album.’ I’m enjoying it cool on the cellphone. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. Tremendous cool.’ After which I hold up the cellphone, and I’m hysterically crying. I’m in my walk-in closet, and I’m like, ‘Bro, this isn’t actual life.’”

It was early 2023 on the time. The rapper was dwelling in New Jersey in her first condominium. Her solo singles “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “In Ha Temper,” amongst others, had been already blowing up. Plus, her team-up with PinkPantheress on “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” was one of many first main pop moments of the 12 months. The “Karma” remixed arrived that April and proved to be greater than only a one-off collaboration. It marked the start of a real friendship with Swift, who Ice considers to be her “closest movie star good friend.”

However Ice was postpone by feedback suggesting that Swift’s curiosity in her was solely floor stage, an try at capitalizing on the rapper’s highlight as if her personal wasn’t blinding. “Which is so impolite to me, [because] why would she not wish to be my good friend?” Ice says. “Taylor fucks with me. She’s so humorous. I believe our personalities mesh very well.” The pair join on each a private {and professional} stage.

“I really like once I meet a brand new artist who takes a eager curiosity in not simply the music, however the music trade and the way it works,” Swift tells Rolling Stone. “I’ve seen how our trade tries to persuade artists that they’re higher off simply being artistic and making music and letting the labels and the administration do the remainder. Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, monetary, and enterprise features of her profession is absolutely thrilling for me. The extra artists study concerning the inside workings of the music trade, the extra energy they’ll have of their artistic world. I knew based mostly on the questions she requested and the observations she made that she didn’t simply wish to be a passenger in her personal profession. She needed to be the motive force of it.”

Their friendship additionally withstood a wave of scrutiny that got here when Swift’s now-ex-boyfriend, the 1975 frontman Matty Healy, made feedback about Ice that many seen as racially insensitive. “I really was late as fuck to that. I didn’t find out about it till like a month after or one thing like that,” Ice tells Rolling Stone. “He apologized a number of instances, however I didn’t notice how huge of a deal it was to different folks. I really feel like folks simply needed one thing to be mad about, I assume. I wasn’t offended or unhappy or something. I used to be simply type of confused. I by no means actually cared about that.” The rapper nonetheless listens to the 1975, including: “I’m an enormous fan.”