Hurricane Tracker for Beryl, latest storm spaghetti models, path

Beryl, which reached tropical storm standing late Friday, June 29, was quickly strengthening right into a hurricane Saturday, June 29, and on a path that will take it into the Windwards. A hurricane watch was in impact Saturday, June 29, for Barbados and far of the Windwards, and the NHC was predicting a path that will take the cyclone over Jamaica late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Beryl is projected to grow to be a significant hurricane with winds of at the very least 115 mph, and the storm’s monitor is anticipated to carry it south of Jamaica, which is about 620 miles south of West Palm Seashore.

Whereas a number of tropical forecasters had been calling for this week to be quiet, Mom Nature had different plans.

To test the most recent monitor and mannequin forecasts in the course of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season use our hurricane tracker beneath.

