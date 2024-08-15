Hurricane Ernesto path moves toward Bermuda: Weather impacts expected

After battering Puerto Rico with torrential rain, Hurricane Ernesto is now heading towards Bermuda.

Ernesto strengthened in a single day, with winds now at 85 mph. It is anticipated to quickly intensify over open water and grow to be a serious hurricane by Friday earlier than the middle passes over or close to Bermuda Saturday, based on the most recent advisory from the Nationwide Hurricane Middle.

A significant hurricane is one with sustained winds of a minimum of 111 mph, making it a Class 3 storm or increased.

