Hurricane Beryl eyeing the Gulf of Mexico

Wednesday July 3 | 4 p.m. Replace

Beryl continues to carry life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-forced winds to Jamaica as the attention of the hurricane is situated alongside the southern shore.

It stays a Class 4 with max sustained winds of 140 mph because it continues to shortly transfer west-northwest at 20 mph.

Hurricane warnings are out for the Cayman Islands as it is going to transfer shut there on Thursday.

The Nationwide Hurricane Heart forecast it to weaken some because it strikes close to the Yucatan Peninsula early Friday, then emerge again over the ocean waters into the Gulf of Mexico late Friday into Saturday.

Land interplay would probably weaken the storm to tropical storm standing earlier than strengthening as soon as once more into a possible hurricane earlier than landfall someplace close to the Mexico/Texas coast Sunday into Monday.

A reminder that it is a fluid forecast and this can proceed to vary. Should you reside alongside the Texas coast, proceed to ceaselessly test again with the newest forecast. We’ll know extra on the place Beryl might be heading over the following couple of days.

Wednesday July 3 | 1 p.m. Replace



Beryl has weakened some Wednesday afternoon because it now has 140 mph sustained winds, however nonetheless is a class 4.

The middle of Beryl is at the moment simply across the southside of Jamaica bringing hurricane-force winds to the island for the the remainder of the afternoon and night.

The Nationwide Hurricane Heart nonetheless has Beryl as a significant hurricane by Thursday earlier than interacting with extra wind shear that may weaken it much more because it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday.

Hurricane warnings and watches our out for the japanese aspect of the Peninsula and a tropical storm watch is now our for the northern and western aspect.

It is going to possible make landfall Friday morning as a hurricane earlier than shifting into the Gulf of Mexico Friday evening into Saturday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the forecast cone contains parts of south and south-central Texas by late Sunday into Monday.

Beryl continues to be forecast to strengthen again right into a hurricane on its method to both Mexico or Texas. Nonetheless too early to find out if and precisely the place/how Beryl might impression Texas.

Should you reside alongside the Texas coast, proceed to ceaselessly test again with the newest forecast. We’ll know extra on the place Beryl might be heading over the following couple of days.

Wednesday July 3 | 10 a.m. Replace

Hurricane Beryl continues its journey by the Caribbean as a strong Class 4 hurricane.

Beryl is predicted to impression Jamaica Wednesday as hurricane warnings are out for the island in preparation for hurricane-force winds immediately.

It is going to then begin to impression the Cayman Islands on Thursday earlier than approaching Cancun/Yucatan by late Thursday into Friday. A hurricane watch is now out for the japanese aspect of the Yucatan Peninsula.

BERYL IN THE GULF OF MEXICO

After Beryl strikes by the Yucatan Peninsula, it’s forecast to maneuver into the Bay of Campeche/Gulf of Mexico by Saturday.

Because of land interplay, it’s anticipated to weaken to a tropical storm. Because of the heat waters within the Gulf and probably much less wind shear, Beryl is predicted to strengthen some as stays over the open water.

By the late weekend, the Nationwide Hurricane Heart is looking for it to re-strengthen right into a hurricane because it approaches both Mexico or probably the Texas coast.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS TO TEXAS?

Now, we’re nonetheless a few days away from this technique shifting into the Gulf of Mexico and even a number of days from the system probably shifting into Mexico and even Texas. We’re watching the newest tendencies very intently that carry Beryl nearer to Texas Sunday into Monday.

Newest tendencies proceed to point out Beryl curving additional north close to the Texas/Mexico border reasonably than shifting simply into Mexico. If this had been to occur, it could have extra time over the nice and cozy, Gulf of Mexico waters probably permitting it to strengthen much more.

A stronger system might imply an additional north observe that might carry larger impacts to the Texas coast. Impacts can be coastal flooding from storm surge, potential sturdy wind gusts and torrential tropical rainfall that might result in inland flooding. Impacts might be far sufficient to impression parts of Central Texas with rain and gusty winds.

If it has a rougher time over the Yucatan Peninsula, it is likely to be impacted sufficient to only transfer additional west into Mexico bringing much less impacts to Texas.

We nonetheless have extra questions than solutions this far out, however Texans alongside the coast must constantly test forecast updates all through the week.

HOW TO STAY WEATHER AWARE

Obtain the CBS Austin Climate App for the newest climate updates and knowledge right here.

Verify right here for extra CBS Austin Climate forecast updates.

PEOPLE TO FOLLOW:

Chikage Windler – Fb – X

Avery Tomasco – Fb – X

Austin Burkes – Fb – X