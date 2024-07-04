Huntsville’ star KeKe Jabbar dead at 42

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF/Grey Information) – KeKe Jabbar, star of the OWN collection “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” has died at age 42.

Jabbar’s loss of life was introduced on Tuesday in a press release from her household, which was learn by YouTuber Marcella Speaks.

The assertion learn:

“It’s with excessive disappointment that we announce the passing of our beloved KeKe. She handed away peacefully at dwelling surrounded in love. She was a mother, a sister and a fantastic pal, energetic, love and laughter. She’s going to certainly be missed. At the moment, we’re asking for respect and privateness in our second of grief whereas we course of this nice loss.”

LaTisha Moore Scott, a solid member on the OWN actuality collection and Jabbar’s cousin, additionally confirmed Jabbar’s loss of life in a Fb submit.

“At the moment we’re asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our second of grief, whereas we course of this nice loss!” Scott wrote.

A reason behind loss of life has not but been reported.

