Hunter Schafer on Telling Pastor Parents About Euphoria Explicit Scenes

Hunter Schafer is recalling the time when she needed to inform her pastor dad and mom about her self-harm and intercourse scenes in Euphoria, and it was fairly awkward, to say the least.

The Starvation Video games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actress lately mentioned on the Name Her Daddy podcast that her dad and mom’ church is “on the chiller aspect of Christianity,” however she nonetheless felt “dangerous” concerning the express and disturbing scenes.

“There’s this complete pastor’s daughter trope. And it will get form of powerful,” Schafer admitted.

The 2 scenes specifically that have been the toughest to share included her 17-year-old character Jules having tough anal intercourse with 40-something Cal (Eric Dane) after which when she self-harms at a celebration in entrance of Nate (Jacob Elordi).

“After I needed to inform my dad and mom, ‘Within the first episode, I’m having anal intercourse with a 45-year-old and slicing myself within the arm,’ my first thought is like, OK, they’ve to inform their congregation that their child’s going to be on TV,” Schafer defined to host Alex Cooper. “After which their congregation, who’re simply little outdated good white Christian individuals from the south, are going to look at this TV present and see me getting butt fucked. I nonetheless do really feel dangerous as a result of that’s one thing they nonetheless need to cope with.”

Schafer is predicted to return for season three of Euphoria, which is about to start filming in January 2025. Nonetheless, the hit HBO present has been hit with tragedy and trauma for the reason that 2022 season two premiere, leaving followers involved whether or not a 3rd season was even going to occur.

“We have now no fucking concept what’s occurring,” the Cuckoo star mentioned with reference to what followers can count on following the present’s three-year hiatus. “You may ask actually the entire forged. The true tea is that rather a lot has occurred.”

Nonetheless, Schafer confessed that both manner, it’s “going to be powerful” going again to set following Angus Cloud’s loss of life in 2023. He performed drug seller Fez for 2 seasons.

“I feel there’s a world during which we are able to channel that into making it a wonderful season three — whether it is presupposed to occur,” she tearfully added. “I feel that shit actually threw everybody for a loop.”