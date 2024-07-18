Hulu’s “Shogun” And “The Bear” Top The List Of Nominees For The 76th Annual Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards have been introduced on Wednesday with Hulu’s semi-historical epic “Shogun” taking prime honors for the Drama class with 25 nominations.

Hulu additionally broke the file for essentially the most nominations in a single 12 months within the Comedy class with 23 for his or her hit sequence “The Bear” beating the earlier file held by 30 Rock, which earned 22 nominations in 2009.

Thirty six performers obtained their first-ever nominations in 2024, together with Eric André (The Eric Andre Present), Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun), Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Vacationers), Nicole Beharie (The Morning Present), Matt Berry (What We Do within the Shadows), Lionel Boyce (The Bear), Néstor Carbonell (Shōgun), Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear), Dakota Fanning (Ripley), Richard Gadd (efficiency, producer and writing nominations for Child Reindeer), Lily Gladstone (Underneath the Bridge), Tom Goodman-Hill (Child Reindeer), Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night time Dwell), Jessica Gunning (Child Reindeer), John Hawkes (True Detective: Night time Nation), Takehiro Hira (Shōgun), Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans), Aja Naomi King (Classes in Chemistry), Greta Lee (The Morning Present), Tracy Letts (Successful Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), Jack Lowden (Gradual Horses), Lesley Manville (The Crown), Nava Mau (Child Reindeer), Lamorne Morris (Fargo), Karen Pittman (The Morning Present), Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Lewis Pullman (Classes in Chemistry), Da’Vine Pleasure Randolph (Solely Murders within the Constructing), Kali Reis (True Detective: Night time Nation), Paul Rudd (efficiency for Solely Murders within the Constructing and narrator for Secrets and techniques of the Octopus), Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun), Anna Sawai (Shōgun), Mena Suvari (RZR), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans), Dominic West (The Crown) and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Canine).

Performers with a number of nods in 2024 embody Quinta Brunson (efficiency and writing for Abbott Elementary), Jodie Foster (efficiency and producer for True Detective: Night time Nation), Donald Glover (efficiency and writing for Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Jon Hamm (efficiency for Fargo and The Morning Present), Brie Larson (efficiency and producer for Classes in Chemistry), Jonathan Pryce (efficiency for The Crown and Gradual Horses), Maya Rudolph (efficiency for Loot, efficiency and music & lyrics for Saturday Night time Dwell, character voice-over for Large Mouth), Andrew Scott (efficiency and producer for Ripley) and Kristen Wiig (efficiency for Palm Royale and Saturday Night time Dwell).

“Tv delivers tales that join us, uplift us, problem us, and all the time entertain us. Right this moment, I’m honored to have fun the excellent work of our terribly proficient and hardworking artistic group,” stated Tv Academy Chair Cris Abrego. “This morning’s Emmy nominations are a testomony to their contributions and spotlight the unimaginable programming that has risen to the highest of an distinctive 12 months in TV.”

The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast reside on ABC on Sunday, September 15, from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE and stream the following day on Hulu.

Emmy Award winners Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon together with Emmy-nominated Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Leisure, will return as government producers for the awards present.