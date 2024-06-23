How to watch WNBA’s Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs Chicago Sky

The Indiana Fever (7-10) and Chicago Sky (5-9) face off for the third time this season after Indiana received the primary two video games.

Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.2 factors per sport), assists (6.2), steals (1.4) and turnovers (5.6). Kelsey Mitchell provides 16.0 factors, Aliyah Boston 12.7 factors and eight.0 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith 11.8 factors and seven.0 rebounds.

The Fever’s magic quantity within the common season is 84: After they maintain the opponent to 84 or fewer factors, they win. When the opponent reaches 85, Indiana loses.

Marina Mabrey leads the Sky (15.4 factors), whereas Chennedy Chandler provides 13.7 factors, and Angel Reese places up 12.4 factors and 10.8 rebounds.

The Fever beat the Sky 71-70 on June 1 and 91-83 on June 16. Each video games have gotten bodily with incidents involving Clark and several other Sky gamers. Most just lately, Reese was known as for a flagrant foul after hitting Clark within the head whereas going for a block.

Join:Subscribe to our Caitlin Clark Fever publication

Fever vs. Sky harm report

The Fever’s Temi Fagbenle (foot) hasn’t performed in a number of weeks.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky begin time, date

4 p.m. ET Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Wintrust Area in Chicago.

The way to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Indiana Fever betting odds vs. Chicago Sky

through BetMGM

Favourite: Fever by 1.5 factors

Over/beneath: 169.5 whole factors

Moneyline: Fever -120, Sky +100

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages by way of June 21 (17 video games): 16.2 factors, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 33.8% 3-pointers

Get Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever jerseys, gear

Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark jerseys, shirts, sweatshirts and hats from Fanatics will be discovered right here.

Tickets to see Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Tickets for Fever video games can be found right here.

That is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV information; all occasions are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/outcomes Could 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 Could 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 Could 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 Could 16, Thurs. vs. New York L, 102-66 Could 18, Sat. at New York L, 91-80 Could 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut L, 88-84 Could 22, Wed. at Seattle L, 85-83 Could 24, Fri. at Los Angeles W, 78-73 Could 25, Sat. at Las Vegas L, 99-80 Could 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles L, 88-82 Could 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle L, 103-88 June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* W, 71-70 June 2, Solar. at New York* L, 104-68 June 7, Fri. at Washington* W, 85-83 June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* L, 89-72 June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* W, 91-84 June 16, Solar. vs. Chicago W, 91-83 June 19, Wed. vs. Washington W, 88-81 June 21, Fri. at Atlanta W, 91-79 June 23, Solar. at Chicago 4 p.m., ESPN June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Solar. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 9:30 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Midday, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Solar. at Minnesota 4 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 7:30 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Solar. vs. Seattle 3:30 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Solar. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Solar. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 15, Solar. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

We often suggest attention-grabbing services and products. If you happen to make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we might earn an affiliate price. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.