How to watch vs South Sudan at 2024 Olympics

Crew USA males’s basketball is again in motion on the 2024 Olympics as they tackle South Sudan in a Group C match on Wednesday afternoon.

There isn’t any query that Crew USA, led by Lebron James, Steph Curry and others have this one circled in Paris after South Sudan almost pulled off one of many largest upsets in latest reminiscence, dropping by solely a degree, 101-100, to america on July 20 in an exhibition main as much as the Summer time Video games.

The USA narrowly averted the defeat because of a go-ahead layup by James with eight seconds remaining. Crew USA discovered themselves down as many as 16 factors on this exhibition earlier than rallying to keep away from a surprising defeat.

Of their first sport of group play motion, america took care of enterprise with a commanding 110-84 victory over Denver Nuggets heart and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia final Saturday.

James and Kevin Durant had been excellent from the sphere within the first half and mixed for 44 factors with the crew taking pictures 56.3 p.c (18-for-32) from past the arc.

South Sudan did not let their momentum of just about knocking off america sluggish them down, as they upset Puerto Rico, 90-79, of their Olympic debut this weekend with a powerful second half by which they outscored Puerto Rico 42-25 over the ultimate two quarters.

With all eyes on this rematch, here is the way to watch, stream and the betting odds for Crew USA males’s basketball vs. South Sudan:

What channel is U.S. males’s basketball vs. South Sudan?

The USA will search for a greater efficiency vs. South Sudan on Wednesday with the sport airing at 3 p.m. ET on USA Community.

If you do not have cable or entry to the channels the place the Olympics will probably be broadcast on (NBC, USA Community, CNBC, Golf Channel and E!), there is no have to sweat as FuboTV presently provides a free, seven-day trial to new subscribers of the streaming service.

Find out how to stream 2024 Olympics

The 2024 Olympics will probably be streaming all their protection on two platforms, Peacock and nbcolympics.com.

Streaming Olympics 2024:Find out how to watch 2024 Paris Olympics with a Peacock subscription

USA males’s basketball crew schedule for 2024 Olympics

After their matchup versus South Sudan, the U.S. may have one last sport left in group stage motion. If Crew USA emerges victorious on Wednesday, they will qualify for a spot within the quarterfinals. This is the schedule and time for the final sport earlier than the knockout spherical:

Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11:15 a.m. ET: USA vs. Puerto Rico

Crew USA basketball vs. South Sudan odds for Wednesday’s sport

After being a whopping 43.5-point favourite of their first assembly, Crew USA has dropped all the best way down to twenty-eight.5-point favourite versus South Sudan in Wednesday’s sport.

Whereas the moneyline is presently locked on a number of sportsbooks in New Jersey, South Sudan was reportedly a 30/1 (+3000) underdog to defeat Crew USA earlier Wednesday morning on the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

This is the present unfold and complete for USA vs. South Sudan of their Group C sport on FanDuel Sportsbook in New Jersey:

Unfold: USA -28.5 (-110), South Sudan +28.5 (-110)

Complete: Over 191.5 factors (-110), below 191.5 factors (-110)

Moneyline: USA (N/A), South Sudan (N/A)

