How to watch vs South Sudan at 2024 Olympics

Crew USA males’s basketball is again in motion on the 2024 Olympics as they tackle South Sudan in a Group C match on Wednesday afternoon.

There isn’t any query that Crew USA, led by Lebron James, Steph Curry and others have this one circled in Paris after South Sudan almost pulled off one of many largest upsets in latest reminiscence, dropping by solely a degree, 101-100, to america on July 20 in an exhibition main as much as the Summer time Video games.

The USA narrowly averted the defeat because of a go-ahead layup by James with eight seconds remaining. Crew USA discovered themselves down as many as 16 factors on this exhibition earlier than rallying to keep away from a surprising defeat.

Of their first sport of group play motion, america took care of enterprise with a commanding 110-84 victory over Denver Nuggets heart and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia final Saturday.

James and Kevin Durant had been excellent from the sphere within the first half and mixed for 44 factors with the crew taking pictures 56.3 p.c (18-for-32) from past the arc.

South Sudan did not let their momentum of just about knocking off america sluggish them down, as they upset Puerto Rico, 90-79, of their Olympic debut this weekend with a powerful second half by which they outscored Puerto Rico 42-25 over the ultimate two quarters.

