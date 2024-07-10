How to watch, time for Euro 2024 semis – NBC New York

One ticket to the ultimate has been punched.

The primary semifinal of the Euro 2024 match Tuesday noticed Spain progress previous France, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal persevering with his astonishing ascendance within the sport.

Spain is likely to be considered because the favorites to win all of it due to their multi-level steadiness and construction, however the video games are performed on the pitch as an alternative of paper for a motive.

Up subsequent is the second semifinal between England and the Netherlands.

England completed first in Group C however have been underwhelming all through the match as supervisor Gareth Southgate struggles to persuade along with his techniques and magnificence. The Three Lions most lately beat Switzerland in a penalty shootout after Bukayo Saka pressured additional time with an outside-the-box curling aim late.

The Netherlands have been removed from excellent, too. The Oranje completed third in Group D, behind Austria and France, however dealt with Romania within the spherical of 16 earlier than mounting a comeback to high Turkey 2-1 within the quarterfinal. Defender Virgil van Dijk and ahead Cody Gakpo, each of Liverpool, have been instrumental.

Here is the way to watch the 2 sides search a spot within the Euro 2024 Ultimate:

When is the England vs. Netherlands Euro 2024 recreation?

The England-Netherlands semifinal is ready for Wednesday, July 10.

What time is the England vs. Netherlands Euro 2024 recreation?

Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

The place is the England vs. Netherlands Euro 2024 recreation?

Sign Iduna Park, house of Bundesliga aspect Borussia Dortmund, is the venue for the sport.

Tips on how to watch, stream the England vs. Netherlands Euro 2024 recreation

The sport can be broadcast and streamed in English on FOX.

When is the Euro 2024 Ultimate?

The winner will advance to the match last versus Spain, which is slated for Sunday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

The proficient teenage ahead from Spain has made Euro historical past because the youngest scorer.