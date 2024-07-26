How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Online

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

Woman Gaga is an official opening ceremony performer for the Paris Olympics.

Going down alongside a 3.7-mile stretch over the Seine, the Olympic opening ceremony will likely be hosted by Mike Tirico, Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning. The festivities will function almost 100 boats carrying greater than 10,500 athletes and performers, with the flotilla passing Nôtre-Dame, the Louvre, the Grand Palais and different historic landmarks earlier than ending throughout from the Eiffel Tower on the Trocadero. It marks the primary time that the Olympics opening ceremony gained’t be held in a stadium.

How one can Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: Begin Date, Time, Channel

The Olympics opening ceremony airs on NBC and streams on Peacock on Friday, July 26. NBC’s preview present begins at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, and the ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET and can run about 4 hours. The closing ceremony broadcasts on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 12 to 2:15 p.m. PT/3 to five:15 p.m. ET.

Who Is Performing on the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony?

THR confirmed that Woman Gaga will certainly carry out on the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. The Guardian stories that the “Shallow” singer is predicted to sing Edith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose” with Celine Dion.

The festivities will function 3,000 performers, whereas choreographer Maud Le Pladec will lead 400 dancers on each bridge alongside the procession’s route. French tv presenter Daphne Burki additionally serves because the occasion’s costume director, with performers sporting classic and upcycled seems.

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: Who Are the Workforce USA Flagbearers?

Grand Slam winner Coco Gauff will likely be Workforce USA’s feminine flag bearer — the youngest American and first tennis participant to take action — and NBA star LeBron James would be the male flag bearer on the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: Who Designed Workforce USA’s Outfits?

As soon as once more, American dressmaker Ralph Lauren created Workforce USA’s opening ceremony items, together with navy blue blazers and trousers. See extra Olympics-inspired style right here.

