How to watch Men’s golf at the 2024 Olympics – NBC10 Philadelphia

It is time to tee off in France.

The lads’s golf match on the 2024 Paris Olympics begins with the primary spherical on Thursday. Sixty of the world’s high golfers, together with 4 American stars, would be the vying for the game’s fifth-ever Olympic males’s particular person gold medal.

The sphere consists of reigning gold medalist Xander Schauffele, who’s coming off his second main championship triumph of the yr. Schauffele captured the Claret Jug on the Open Championship in July simply two months after profitable his first main title on the PGA Championship.

However Schauffele will face stiff competitors in his bid for an additional Olympic title. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are simply among the different huge names competing.

From the complete area to the format and rather more, here is what to learn about males’s golf on the Paris Video games:

What’s the format for Olympic golf?

The Olympic males’s golf match options 4 18-hole rounds with a stroke play format the place the golfer with the bottom variety of mixed strokes after 72 holes is topped the winner.

Are there cuts in Olympic golf?

There are not any cuts to the sector in Olympic golf.

What’s the Olympic golf schedule?

The lads’s golf match runs from Thursday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 4. The tee instances for Spherical 1 and Spherical 2 are scheduled from 3 a.m. to six:39 a.m. ET.

How you can watch golf on the Olympics

You may watch the boys’s golf match on the Golf Channel and Peacock. The motion can even be accessible to stream on NBCOlympics.com.

The place is the 2024 Olympics golf match being performed?

The lads’s golf match might be performed at Le Golf Nationwide in Guyancourt, France.

Who’s on the 2024 US Olympic golf group?

Representing Group USA might be reigning gold medalist and two-time main champion Xander Schauffele, together with two-time main champion Collin Morikawa, two-time Masters winner Scottie Scheffler and 2023 U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark.

Who’re the male golfers taking part in within the Olympics?

The U.S. boasts the world’s high two golfers in Scheffler (No. 1) and Schauffele (No. 2). Clark, in the meantime, is ranked No. 5 and Morikawa is at No. 6.

No. 3 Rory McIlroy of Eire, No. 4 Ludvig Åberg of Sweden, No. 7 Viktor Hovland of Norway and No. 10 Jon Rahm of Spain are the Olympians ranked inside the highest 10.

Here is a take a look at the complete area, which incorporates the reigning gold (Schauffele) and bronze (C.T. Pan) medalists:

Group USA : Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

: Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler Argentina: Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti

Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti Australia: Jason Day, Min Woo Lee

Jason Day, Min Woo Lee Austria: Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka Belgium: Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont de Chassart Canada: Nick Taylor, Corey Conners

Nick Taylor, Corey Conners Chile: Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira

Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira China: Carl Yuan, Marty Zecheng Dou

Carl Yuan, Marty Zecheng Dou Chinese language Taipei : Kevin Yu, C.T. Pan

: Kevin Yu, C.T. Pan Colombia: Camilo Villegas, Nico Echevarria

Camilo Villegas, Nico Echevarria Denmark: Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen

Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen Finland: Sami Valimaki, Tapio Pulkkanen

Sami Valimaki, Tapio Pulkkanen France: Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez

Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez Germany: Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid

Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid Nice Britain: Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick India: Subshankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar

Subshankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar Eire: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry Italy: Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi

Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi Japan: Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima

Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima Malaysia: Gavin Inexperienced

Gavin Inexperienced Mexico: Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer

Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer New Zealand: Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier

Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier Norway: Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura

Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura Paraguay : Fabrizio Zanotti

: Fabrizio Zanotti Poland: Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk Puerto Rico: Rafael Campos

Rafael Campos South Africa: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik van Rooyen

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik van Rooyen South Korea: Tom Kim, Byeong Hun An

Tom Kim, Byeong Hun An Spain: Jon Rahm, David Puig

Jon Rahm, David Puig Sweden: Ludvig Åberg, Alex Noren

Ludvig Åberg, Alex Noren Switzerland: Joel Girrbach

Joel Girrbach Thailand: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai

Who gained medals in golf on the final Olympics?

The pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Video games noticed three totally different nations represented on the golf podium. Group USA’s Xander Schauffele gained gold, Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini claimed silver and Chinese language Taipei’s C.T. Pan took bronze.

When was golf added to the Olympics?

This would be the fifth time that golf has been featured at an Olympics. The game debuted on the 1900 Paris Video games and returned for the 1904 St. Louis Video games earlier than occurring hiatus for over a century.

Golf made its long-awaited return on the 2016 Rio Olympics and is now being featured for a 3rd straight Video games.

How a lot do Olympic golfers receives a commission?

The amount of cash Olympians can earn in Paris varies by nation. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee pays its profitable athletes $37,500 for gold, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze.

The winner of the boys’s golf match can even obtain exemptions into the 4 main tournaments in 2025, in addition to a spot within the 2025 Gamers Championship. If the winner if a PGA Tour member, they’re going to additionally get a spot in The Sentry signature occasion.

When is the Olympic girls’s golf match?

The ladies’s golf match on the Paris Video games will happen from Wednesday, Aug. 7 to Saturday, Aug. 10. Group USA’s Nelly Korda might be trying to repeat as Olympic champion.