How to Get Tickets to a Live Taping of Happy’s Place

Reba McEntire goes again to her TV roots. The Voice Coach stars in NBC’s new sitcom Blissful’s Place, a brand new comedy set in Knoxville, Tennessee and filmed in entrance of a stay viewers.

In Blissful’s Place, McEntire performs Bonnie, a girl who unexpectedly inherits her father’s tavern and has to tackle all of the duty that comes with proudly owning a restaurant. Bonnie additionally learns that her father had one other household she by no means knew about till now. Not solely does Bonnie discover out {that a} youthful girl named Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) is her half sister, she’s additionally her new enterprise companion.

“I can’t imagine Daddy would do something like that,” Bonnie says within the trailer. “He at all times mentioned household was crucial factor.”

“Possibly that’s why he began two of them,” quips Gabby the bartender, performed by McEntire’s former Reba co-star and buddy Melissa Peterman.

You possibly can hear the viewers crack up at that joke and others all through the trailer, so the place is Blissful’s Place filmed? And how are you going to attend a taping and see the Queen of Nation work her magic in entrance of a stay studio viewers? Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable know.

Blissful’s Place is filmed in entrance of a stay viewers in Los Angeles

Like McEntire’s common sitcom Reba from the early 2000s, Blissful’s Place can be filmed in entrance of a stay viewers.

Blissful’s Place is filmed on the Common Studios Lot in Los Angeles, California, so when you occur to be within the space you could possibly attend a stay taping of an upcoming episode.

How will you get tickets to a stay taping of Blissful’s Place? To request a ticket to a stay taping of Blissful’s Place, go to the 1iota web site. Choose a filming date, the variety of tickets you’d prefer to request (the utmost is 4), point out why you’d prefer to attend a taping, after which create an account. Anybody attending a taping have to be at the least 18 years previous and might want to current a sound ID once you test in. When you request a ticket, you’ll obtain an e mail with additional info and directions. Take into account, nevertheless, that requesting a ticket doesn’t imply you might have a assured seat within the viewers. “Followers are processed first come, first serve till capability is reached,” the web site explains. “Tickets are issued in extra of capability; due to this fact, a ticket might not assure admittance.”

When are the stay tapings of Blissful’s Place in 2024? Whereas a number of episodes for Blissful’s Place Season 1 have already been filmed, you’ll be able to nonetheless request to attend a handful of future dates: Tuesday, October 22

Thursday, October 24

Tuesday, November 5

Tuesday, November 12

Tuesday, November 19 You too can attend a stay taping of different NBC sitcoms like Lopez vs. Lopez and Evening Court docket. Or, when you’re in New York, you may also request tickets to be within the viewers for The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Evening with Seth Meyers, or The Kelly Clarkson Present.

Watch the Blissful’s Place premiere on Friday, October 18 at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes stream the subsequent day on Peacock.