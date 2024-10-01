How to Find Cheap Cornelius Kegs

Writer

Peter Waterman

Could 2, 2011

If you happen to’ve been into homebrewing lengthy, then you definitely’ve little doubt heard of Cornelius kegs. Not solely are kegs a handy and environment friendly method of storing, shelling out and preserving your homebrew, however Cornelius is taken into account the identify to beat in relation to high quality. Bar and restaurant house owners in all places have trusted Cornelius for years and with good purpose. They’re product of premium supplies and final virtually a lifetime. They’re additionally higher at retaining beer recent and scrumptious than every other tools in the marketplace.

Nevertheless, the worth tag connected to a Cornelius keg is one other matter altogether. Homebrewers on a funds naturally wish to belief their homebrew solely to a top quality merchandise, however they’re naturally out there for less than low-cost Cornelius kegs, which will be arduous to seek out except you recognize what you’re doing. Take into account the next ideas if you go trying to find low-cost Cornelius kegs your self to take the guesswork out of the equation.

Test eBay or Craigslist

Generally you may receive low-cost Cornelius kegs by shopping for them used. Cornelius makes an excellent product, so even older kegs are prone to be in good situation. Test common websites the place second-hand objects are offered like eBay or Craigslist for affordable Cornelius kegs. If you happen to’re fortunate, somebody will likely be seeking to unload one in every of their very own. The delivery prices could be a bear although, so see if you happen to can’t discover a native one on the market. Then it can save you a number of {dollars} by driving to select it up in particular person.

Ask round on the native scorching spots.

Do you’ve got any pals within the restaurant or bar enterprise that may be keen to promote you low-cost Cornelius kegs as a result of they’re on the brink of downsize or improve? Allow them to know you’re on the lookout for some and to maintain you in thoughts. If you happen to’re an everyday at any native pubs, you would possibly wish to take into account asking the bartender or institution proprietor concerning the kegs as nicely. As talked about above, Cornelius is just about the model that skilled institutions belief, so that you’ll be in the precise place.

Scour the web for cut price costs on low-cost Cornelius kegs.

If you happen to choose to get your Cornelius model spanking new as a substitute of settling for another person’s cast-off, attempt seeing what they go for on-line as a substitute of going to your native homebrew store to make your buy. On-line outlets don’t have to fret about the identical overhead that brick and mortar institutions do, in order that they’re capable of go the financial savings on low-cost Cornelius kegs alongside to the client. That’s you! Merely search the online for a preferred key phrase like “low-cost Cornelius kegs” and also you’re sure to provide you with tons of outcomes to take a look at.