How Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively are Taking Over the New Heights Podcast

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Vigorous have been hanging out alot with Travis Kelce currently — and likewise not directly taking part in his and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

On a Wednesday, October 16 episode of “New Heights,” Reynolds, 47, does a hilarious advert studying for Mint Cell that has each Travis, 35, and Jason, 36, laughing.

“Hey Ryan Reynolds right here for Mint Cell. In the event you can hear my voice, it most certainly implies that you’re a soccer fan or a 30-something 12 months previous lady,” the Deadpool actor joked. “This podcast deal has an insane crossover that I’m unsure I completely perceive however I feel it’s nice.”

Reynolds then goes on to say that as a “fan of soccer,” he loves watching a “participant run the entire 110 yards” after which scoring a landing.

“Maintain on, my producers are attempting to get my consideration. What? OK, apparently this podcast is about American soccer not the superior sport of Canadian soccer,” he defined earlier than going right into a extra simple advert about how Mint Cell is $15 a month.

Following his advert, Travis famous that Reynolds is “actually the best.”

“That was fairly candy although. How about that? We get a bit of Blake Vigorous within the bonus video and we received Ryan within the adverts, what else are you able to ask for?” Travis gushed.

On final week’s episode of “New Heights,” Travis and Jason revealed that they might be watching Vigorous’s Sisterhood of the Touring Pants — and doing a full movie evaluate.

“Additionally, you will hear an agonizing evaluate a few film about pants and sisterhood. Two of my least favourite issues,” Jason joked. “I received a bunch of daughters, I suppose I’m warming as much as sisterhood.”

Whereas Jason is probably not thrilled to look at the 2005 film, Travis shared that he was “excited” for it even when he doesn’t know what it’s about.

“It has Blake Vigorous in it and she or he’s cool,” he defined. “Watching movies with folks I met and I do know.”

Travis has been noticed hanging out with Vigorous and Reynolds on many events since he began courting Taylor Swift in September 2023. Final Friday, on October 11, Swift, 35, and Travis stepped out for a date night time with Reynolds and Vigorous.

The 2 well-known {couples} have been filmed by followers as they made their means into The Nook Retailer, a restaurant within the New York Metropolis neighborhood of SoHo.

Following their dinner, Travis recapped what it’s been like to hang around with large Hollywood stars since courting Swift.

“At this level, it’s simply, you’ll be able to’t fathom what’s occurring,” he shared on “New Heights” on Wednesday. “So it’s similar to a dream. You’re not shocked by like, the following factor that comes into your life or the following individual that walks into the door. Yeah, it’s loopy. It’s insane. I don’t know the way I received to stay this foolish life, man, however I’m. I’m undoubtedly lucky for it, for positive.”