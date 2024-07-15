Home Run Derby Prize Money Greater Than Gunnar Henderson’s Salary

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who has a $756,200 wage this season, has lots on the road in Monday night time’s Residence Run Derby. The 23-year-old rising star has an opportunity to seize the $1 million windfall that comes with profitable the occasion whereas boosting his nationwide publicity and advertising and marketing profile.

Baseball Corridor of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., one other Oriole, can relate. He had a meager $40,000 wage in his first yr within the huge leagues in 1982. However he had a clause in his contract that known as for a $100,000 bonus if he gained the American League Rookie of the Yr, which he did, the primary of many MLB accolades for him.

“At the moment, [the extra cash] was tremendous significant,” Ripken mentioned in a telephone interview.

The identical holds true for Henderson, the 2023 AL Rookie of the Yr.

“It’s greater than my yearly pay, so that may positively assist me within the financial savings [account] and down the street,” Henderson mentioned of the potential HR Derby payday. “That may be cool. However on the similar time I’m doing it for the expertise. If that’s what comes with it, I can’t complain about that, however simply actually wanting ahead to my first residence run derby ever.”

Henderson has hit 28 residence runs this season, which is nice for third most within the majors behind Shohei Ohtani (29) and Aaron Decide (34). Within the derby, he’ll face seven different heavy hitters together with New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who’s aiming for a 3rd derby title. Alonso, this yr’s betting favourite, is aware of what it’s prefer to be Henderson. The previous second-round decide was additionally making league minimal when he gained his first derby title as a rookie in 2019. Alonso reaped the advantages of the million greenback derby payday (although, he says that he donated a portion of his earnings to charitable organizations comparable to Tunnel to Towers and Wounded Warrior Venture).

Henderson, certainly one of three Orioles competing within the Midsummer Traditional, is trying to have the identical end result as Alonso, which might add one other feather in his cap midway by his sturdy sophomore marketing campaign. Even the runner-up prize test ($750,000) can be appreciated. Henderson hopes to construct on the electrical present his teammate and fellow All-Star Sport starter Adley Rutschman placed on final yr earlier than falling within the opening spherical after crushing 27 residence runs whereas change hitting.

Henderson has already obtained pointers from Rutschman, who suggested him to not swing as onerous as you’ll be able to and to search out his tempo for the reason that rounds last more than one would suppose. It’s stable recommendation, one thing to be thought of, particularly with the brand new guidelines this yr, which features a pitch restrict and delaying the ‘knockout stage’ to the semifinals.

Henderson has chosen his former AAA minor league coach and Norfolk Tides supervisor Buck Britton as his pitcher, and he plans to get some significant observe reps in earlier than the competition begins.

“I’m really going to exit on a limb and say that Gunnar Henderson, I believe, has a very legit likelihood,” former MLB participant turned ESPN analyst Eduardo Pérez mentioned when requested to foretell a winner.“ [He] has a legit likelihood as a result of he has energy to all fields. On this new format, I believe it is a brand-new recreation for lots of people.”

Ripken, who gained the derby in 1991, has gotten to know Henderson higher since turning into a restricted companion within the Orioles. The 2 obtained nearer after capturing a light-hearted business at Camden Yards in March which options Henderson trotting out from the dugout to remind a well-dressed Ripken sitting at a desk within the infield that his workplace is now not at shortstop and that he now works within the Warehouse, the brick constructing adjoining to the ballpark which homes government places of work. The 45-second clip provides Orioles followers a superb snicker and a glimpse into the way forward for the franchise each on and off the sphere.

It was a enjoyable bonding second for the 2.

“I’ve loved reliving my shortstop profession by him,” Ripken mentioned with fun.

Ripken, who as a participant was 6-foot-4 and 225 kilos, says he has spoken with Henderson, who’s 6-foot-3 and 220 kilos, concerning the intricacies of the shortstop place. It’s a first-rate spot he has settled on after being the primary participant in franchise historical past to begin his first three MLB video games at three totally different positions—shortstop, second base and third base.

“He’s a thinker with super expertise,” Ripken mentioned. “He’s obtained a cannon for an arm and takes actually good angles on the balls and may play like a smaller particular person, agile sufficient to make working performs. He’s the entire bundle.”

However the 19-time All Star hasn’t given him any tips about the right way to win the derby and says he in all probability wouldn’t give him recommendation if the chance introduced itself. He says it’s one thing you need to expertise for your self whereas additionally citing the adjustments in contest guidelines within the final 30 years. Ripken although appears to be like ahead to being there at Globe Life Subject in Arlington, Texas, to root on the shortstop who appears to be like to be the primary Oriole to win the crown since Miguel Tejada in 2004.

“The entire baseball world is watching you,” he mentioned. “It’s a possibility to face out. For those who do effectively, by profitable MVP of the [All Star Game] or profitable the derby, it raises your profile … However there’s no secret about Gunnar in baseball circles. He’s acknowledged, and it’ll be enjoyable publicity for him.”

Surrounded by family and friends, together with his canine, Chief, a German wirehaired pointer, who he hasn’t seen since early spring coaching, Henderson is prepared for the second. He understands the monetary advantages and potential advertising and marketing increase however proper now he’s primarily targeted on absorbing his first look at All-Star Weekend.

That doesn’t imply his aggressive spirit gained’t be flowing although. He’s already pictured himself bringing the Residence Run Derby trophy again to Baltimore.

“It might be good addition to the clubhouse for all of the boys.”