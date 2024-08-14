Hoda Kotb Hints Why She and Ex-Fiance Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, had been “rising at completely different paces” earlier than their cut up.

“I believe lots of people are most likely in these conditions. One particular person’s rising… or one particular person desires it this manner, and one particular person desires it that method,” Kotb, 60, stated in The Jamie Kern Lima Present on Tuesday, August 13, including that it’s “exhausting to be in sync.”

Whereas Kotb and Schiffman are not collectively, the Immediately With Hoda & Jenna cohost nonetheless thinks of her ex fondly.

“Joel is among the greatest individuals I do know, and he actually is a good human being,” Kotb stated. “And I really feel like I’m a reasonably nice human being, however generally two nice human beings collectively isn’t fairly sufficient to make it work.”

Kotb introduced in January 2022 that she and Schiffman referred to as off their engagement after eight years collectively.

“Joel and I’ve had loads of prayerful and actually significant conversations over the vacations, and we determined that we’re higher as buddies and fogeys than we’re as an engaged couple,” she stated throughout an episode of Immediately With Hoda & Jenna on the time. “So we determined that we’re going to begin this new 12 months and start it sort of on our new path as loving dad and mom to our cute, pleasant youngsters, and as buddies.”

Kotb added on the time that “it’s not like one thing occurred” between her and Schiffman. “They are saying generally relationships are supposed to be there for a motive or a season or for a lifetime. And I really feel like ours was meant to be there for a season,” she stated.

Since their breakup, Kotb and Schiffman have continued to coparent daughters Haley and Hope, whom they adopted in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

“He sees the children,” she solely instructed Us Weekly in April 2022. “He takes them to high school some, and he sees them on weekends. We’ve obtained a very nice, straightforward scenario.”

Kotb revealed earlier this 12 months that she’s starting to dip her toe again into the courting pool. “I do need to say one thing, one thing did occur the opposite day that hasn’t occurred in two years,” Kotb stated throughout an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Present in March. “I had a date! I had a date.”

In Might, Hoda shared that she was happening her third date with a thriller man. “I believe it was simply the sort of enjoyable of speaking about one thing that wasn’t youngsters and wasn’t work,” she stated throughout an look on The Drew Barrymore Present on the time. “It was simply life, and I missed that. And he’s actually good-looking.”