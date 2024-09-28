Helene in NC | Lake Lure Dam at risk of breaching; evacuations underway in historic Dirty Dancing filming location

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. — Waters within the well-known lake the place scenes from the film “Soiled Dancing” had been filmed are not overflowing the dam that holds them again in western North Carolina.

Rutherford County emergency administration officers mentioned engineers evaluated the Lake Lure Dam and decided that it’s not at imminent threat of failure.

Friday morning, sirens had been set off and folks had been evacuated from areas downstream of the Lake Lure Dam.

Water was periodically launched from the dam this week, however there was an excessive amount of rain to maintain up, officers mentioned.

Lake Lure is a small lake city positioned about 30 miles east of Asheville.

The city is understood for its lake that sits within the middle, and for the Lake Lure Inn, a historic inn the place the forged and crew of the 1987 movie “Soiled Dancing” stayed throughout filming.

