Harris Dickinson, Hunter Schafer and Damson Idris Star in Prada Campaign

Prada is able to begin the dialog.

The luxurious home has solid Harris Dickinson, Damson Idris, Yili Ma, Hunter Schafer and Letitia Wright in its newest marketing campaign for girls’s and males’s fall/winter, and the inspiration facilities on “the notion of conversing” and “the alternate of concepts.”

The actors — all Prada ambassadors — are photographed by Willy Vanderperre whereas they play off each other, each face-to-face and on the cellphone, leaning on a script by filmmaker and artist Miranda July who has lengthy made a profession out of the exploration of concepts and the best way wherein folks work together with each other. Her credit embrace Me and You and Everybody We Know, The Future and Kajillionaire.

Letitia Wright, Yili Ma and Hunter Schafer in designs from Prada’s fall/winter assortment. Willy Vanderperre/Courtesy of Prada

Below the artistic path of Ferdinando Verderi, the marketing campaign consists of nonetheless images in addition to brief movies directed by Oscar-nominated documentarian Garrett Bradley (Time). Along with writing the script, July pops up in a voiceover position on the opposite facet of the phone in components although typically the conversations are “tantalizingly out of attain,” per Prada as a approach to permit viewers to think about the total context.

In a single picture, Idris is outfitted in black pants and a black sweater with a white belt whereas talking into the handset of a mint inexperienced cellphone. Reverse him, Dickinson holds a black Prada backpack whereas sporting an extended coat and tie and talking right into a beige phone. The actresses are featured equally in dialog in a choice of fall and winter items whereas carrying on their very own conversations, seen beneath.

Dickinson was most just lately seen in The Iron Claw and A Homicide on the Finish of the World. Schafer, a breakout from Euphoria, had a supporting position within the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed Sorts of Kindness. Idris, finest identified for Snowfall, will seem reverse Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem in F1. Chinese language actress Yili Ma is understood for Blossoms Shanghai, To the Marvel, B for Busy, The First Half of My Life, Misplaced, Discovered and Battle.

Damson Idris, left, and Harris Dickinson seem in Prada’s fall/winter 2024 advert marketing campaign. Willy Vanderperre/Courtesy of Prada