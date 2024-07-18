Halsey’s Feeling ‘Lucky in New Britney Spears-Inspired Single

Halsey is paying homage to a different pop princess on her newest single, “Fortunate.”

The 29-year-old musician teased the upcoming monitor by way of Instagram on Wednesday, July 17, posting cowl artwork that contained a blurred, shut up picture of the “Unhealthy At Love” singer beneath a pink filter. She captioned the picture, “Fortunate – July twenty sixth ⭐.”

Halsey has spent weeks teasing new materials, revealing that the track is ready to the nostalgic beat of Britney Spears’ hit single “Fortunate” off her debut album Hit Me Child One Extra Time. Halsey has leaned into the themes of the period in promotional supplies, sharing pretend paparazzi photographs, tabloid photographs, fake Disney Channel “outtakes,” and her personal “Received Milk?” industrial.

Halsey opted for a Y2K look to match the music, debuting scorching pink hair to raise her throwback type.

“Once I was 5, it all the time felt like Britney was singing on to me. 24 years later, these phrases hit totally different. Love you ceaselessly⭐,” she shared in a video that includes a sneak peak of the track on July 1.

“However I’m so fortunate, I’m a star/However I cry, cry, cry within the lonely coronary heart considering/If there’s nothing lacking in my life/Then why do these tears come at night time?” she sings within the audio shared on Instagram, shifting Spears’ authentic lyrics a couple of glum pop singer to the first-person.

“Fortunate” would be the second single off of Halsey’s as-yet-unnamed fifth album. In early June, she introduced her first single for the album entitled “The Finish,” which was launched the subsequent day on June 4, 2024.

“It means quite a bit to me and I find it irresistible,” she mentioned within the caption. “Let’s attempt one thing totally different this time and begin at ‘The Finish.’”

In “The Finish,” Halsey opens up concerning the well being points she has confronted lately. Although not specifying her analysis, she tagged the Lupus Analysis Alliance and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in a June 4 Instagram submit.

“I informed myself I’m giving myself two extra years to be sick. [When] I’m 30, I’m having a rebirth,” she declared. “I’m not going to be sick. I’m going to look super-hot and have a number of power. I’m simply going to get to redo my 20s and 30s.”