Grandma Hystad’s Recipes, Drinks, Food Information

Writer

Bruce Chambers

Printed

Might 19, 2010

Phrase rely

1,314

CONTENTS

INTERNATIONAL RECIPES

CABBAGE ROLLS

BORCH

PYROGY

CHINESE BEEF & PATATO PATTIES

COOKING TIPS

FOOD INFORMATION DURING STORMS

RESPONSIBLE DRINKING, BAR MIXES

UKRAINIAN Golubtzi, (cabbage rolls)

1 giant head of cabbage ½ pound hamburger

1 cup rice, cooked

1 onion

2 tablespoons fats

1 teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon pepper

1 10½-ounce can tomato soup ½ cup bitter cream Take away leafs from cabbage head. Prepare dinner in salt water for five Minutes, or till leaves are versatile. Drain and funky.

Add floor meat, cooked rice, and seasoning. Put a tablespoon of the combination on every leaf. Roll and place every in a baking pan, pour undiluted tomato soup over them. Bake at 350 for 45 minutes or till tender.

Serves 6. Possibility: Add bitter cream 5 minutes earlier than serving.

RUSSIAN

VEGETABLE SOUP Borsch

2 kilos beef, with soup bone.

2 carets.

1 medium head of cabbage.

2 average-sized onions.

6 average-sized potatoes.

2 cups canned tomatoes.

6 entire pepper kernels.

1 bay leaf.

A couple of sprigs of dill.

½ cup chopped beets.

Cowl meat with cool water and produce to a boil.

Let simmer till nearly tender. Add water if essential

to maintain meat coated. One hour earlier than serving, add chopped

greens and seasoning. Potatoes could also be cooked individually

earlier than serving. When able to serve, take away from warmth and

add bitter cream

POLISH PYROGY Everybody enjoys this dish. It’s one I may eat day by day.

Dough

5 cups flour

2 cups heat water

1-tablespoon salt

4 tablespoons oil

3 eggs

1 tablespoon vinegar Combine flour and salt collectively.

Combine eggs, oil and water to make 2 cups.

Make nicely in flour add water combination.

Combine nicely then knead. (the extra you knead the higher).

Roll dough flat, skinny and minimize into 2-3 inch squares Put filling (beneath) in every, seal edge, and use flour to pinch seal shut.

FILLING

Mashed potatoes.

Course cottage cheese.

Salt and pepper.

Combine collectively till course.

Drop into boiling water and boil for five minutes. Don’t place to many in boiling water at one time as all of them ought to have sufficient room to drift to high.

After cooking place in several pot and add butter, or place in frying pan, add butter, and (onions) in case you favor. Fry for a couple of minutes till they begin turning a light-weight brown. Can then be served with or with out bitter cream.

CHINESE

Beef and Potato patties

A dish loved by the entire household, however kids like it.

8 oz. beef

8 oz. potatoes

1 egg yolk

a small onion chopped finely

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Prepare dinner potatoes till performed, mash. Combine in egg yolk

and salt. Add chopped onion with 1 tablespoon oil, then add spherical beef. Brown for 4 minutes. Add soy sauce and blend with potatoes. Form into golf measurement balls,flatten into cookie measurement. Warmth the cooking pan, grease with oil. Medium warmth to brown the cookies, flip to brown either side.

In the event you use an electrical skillet, set it at 340. When management gentle blinks, flip to different aspect.

COOKING TIMES

Floor Meat & Meat Mixtures. Beef, Pork, Veal, lamb=160.

Turkey, Hen= 165.

Contemporary Beef, Veal, Lamb Steaks, roasts, chops=145

Poultry: Hen & Turkey, entire, Poultry breasts, roasts,Duck & Goose, Stuffing (cooked alone or in fowl)=165.

Pork and Ham, Contemporary pork, Contemporary ham (uncooked)=160.

Precooked ham (to reheat)=140.

Eggs & Egg Dishes=Eggs, cook dinner till yolk and white are agency. Egg dishes=160.

FOOD INFORMATION, TIPS, Throughout Storms.

Energy outages will not be solely an inconvenience, but additionally a security concern, significantly with regards to meals. Understanding the way to deal with meals whereas the ability is off and when it’s restored will assist be certain that you and your loved ones don’t change into victims of a well being downside.

Elements of USA and Canada have been hit with catastrophe, from fires in California to floods in British Columbia, snow and ice storms in jap USA and Canada. Many might be dealing with out energy, flood homes. Right here is info that can assist you get by means of among the issues.

NOTE: To arrange for a catastrophe go to my archives on my web site, and browse my article “Ring Of Fireplace”.

The fridge will hold meals safely chilly for about 4 hours whether it is unopened. A full freezer will maintain the temperature for roughly 48 hours (24 hours whether it is half full) and the door stays closed.

Discard refrigerated perishable meals resembling meat, poultry, fish, delicate cheeses.

Meals could also be safely refrozen if it nonetheless comprises ice crystals or is at 40°F or beneath when checked with a meals thermometer.

By no means style a meals to find out its security!

Receive dry or block ice to maintain your fridge and freezer as chilly as doable if the ability goes to be out for a protracted time period. Fifty kilos of dry ice ought to maintain an 18-cubic-foot full freezer for two days.

If the ability has been out for a number of days, test the temperature of the freezer with an equipment thermometer. If the equipment thermometer reads 40°F or beneath, the meals is secure to refreeze.

If a thermometer has not been stored within the freezer, test every package deal of meals to find out its security. If the meals nonetheless comprises ice crystals, the meals is secure.

Discard any meals that isn’t in a water-proof container if there may be any probability that it has come into contact with flood water. Discard wood chopping boards, plastic utensils, child bottle nipples and pacifiers.

Totally wash all metallic pans, ceramic dishes and utensils that got here involved with flood water with sizzling soapy water and sanitize by boiling them in clear water or by immersing them for quarter-hour in an answer of 1 tablespoon of unscented, liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of ingesting water.

SANITIZE CUTTING BOARDS

An efficient method to sanitize chopping boards and different kitchen surfaces, is with a diluted bleach and water resolution — simply 1 tablespoon unscented liquid chlorine bleach (no more) to 1 gallon of water.

To scrub your chopping board, first wash it with sizzling water and cleaning soap. After rinsing it off with clear water, sanitize by letting the diluted chlorine bleach resolution stand on the chopping board floor for a couple of minute. Rinse and blot dry with clear paper towels. You will need to clear and sanitize – simply because a floor appears to be like clear, doesn’t imply it is freed from disease-causing micro organism!

RESPONSIBLE DRINKING, BAR MIXES

When you have youngsters, or the truth is any grownup, impress on them

the dangers of driving whereas intoxicated. Statistics show many deadly street accidents are attributable to drunk drivers.

In the event you’re having a celebration, present meals with drinks. Provide non-alcoholic substitutes resembling fruit, delicate drinks.

2 drinks taken inside an hour by an individual 100 kilos produces a 075 studying. One drink is the same as about 1.5 oz. of whisky or 2 bottles of beer. The speed of elimination for every hour after

ingesting has stopped is 015. A 200 pound individual, after 1 drink produces a studying of .019, so you may see there’s a massive distinction resulting from weight.

As a number it’s your obligation to ensure nobody leaves your get together impaired. Have some one drive them dwelling.

CRANBERRY COOLER

16 ounces cranberry juice

8 ounce vodka

2 ounces lime juice

8 ounces water

4 teaspoons bar sugar

Stir all substances completely in a punch bowl. Add giant block of ice. Serves 12 to 15Pour over ice cubes in a chimney glass, stir.

BOURBON KAHLUA

1 ounce Kailua

1 ounce Bourbon

1 ounce contemporary cream

½ tablespoon sugar

Shake with ice cubes. Pressure into chilled glass.

GIN COCKTAIL

1-ounce white port

1-ounce gin

1 sprint anisette

1 egg yolk

Shake with ice cubes. Pressure into chilled cocktail glass.

NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

Contemporary Fruit Punch

8 ounces apiece of orange juice, pineapple juice, and grapefruit juice.

1 bottle ginger ale.

Sugar to style.

Mix the juices with the sugar. Stir till the sugar is dissolved and refrigerate. Add the ginger ale plus chunks of ice earlier than serving.

LEMONADE FRUIT

2 teaspoons bar sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

1 ounce raspberry syrup

Stir collectively in a 12 –ounce chimney glass. Fill glass with shaved ice. Fill glass with water. Stir. Embellish with an orange slice, lemon slice, and a cherry. Serve with straws.