Goosebumps Trailer Shows David Schwimmer in a Spooky Transformation

David Schwimmer may be battling a spooky — and mysterious — evil in Goosebumps: The Vanishing, however that doesn’t imply he doesn’t have time for a dad joke.

In the course of the New York Metropolis Comedian Con panel for Goosebumps: The Vanishing on Sunday, October 20, Disney launched the primary official trailer for the second season. The sneak peek launched Us to Schwimmer’s character Anthony and his children Devin (Sam McCarthy) and Cece (Jayden Bartels).

“I need you to have a very enjoyable but in addition secure summer time out right here,” Schwimmer’s character tells his kids. “I solely have one rule, keep out of the basement.”

Devin and Cece are later questioned about how Anthony’s brother was “one of many children who went lacking” three many years prior. A sequence of occasions is finally set in movement when Jen (Ana Ortiz) delivers Anthony’s presumably deceased brother’s garments again to him.

Anthony appears to be like via the gadgets and sees one thing he can’t clarify. This results in him being dragged round his basement by vines from his vegetation earlier than he notices one thing taking him over.

“Holy crap, there’s something in my arm!” he screams earlier than seemingly making a change all through the season. Anthony doesn’t inform his kids what’s going on, as a substitute opting to masks the eerie occasions with a dad joke. “Hey, what sort of plant do you have to at all times be careful for? An ambush,” he quips.

Later within the clip, Anthony is seen attacking Trey’s (Stony Blyden) automotive. Trey will get revenge by trashing into Anthony’s basement, which is how he goes lacking as soon as he will get sucked into one thing Anthony was hiding.

“Dad is behind all of the loopy stuff that has been occurring,” Cece famous earlier than Jen asks Anthony if he had “a child in” his basement. Anthony denies the idea however one thing sinister seems to be messing not solely with him however his children and their good friend group too.

“Who is aware of how children get these concepts? Too many horror exhibits on TV, I say,” Anthony says on the finish of the trailer.

Goosebumps, which premiered in October 2023, takes inspiration from R.L. Stine’s common horror novels. The horror sequence was launched as a present that adopted 5 youngsters who needed to work collectively after by accident releasing supernatural forces into their small city. Whereas making an attempt to recapture the evil spirits, the group unlocked secrets and techniques of their mother and father’ pasts.

The Disney sequence initially starred Isa Briones, Ana Yi Puig, Zack Morris, Miles McKenna and Will Worth because the present’s protagonists. Nonetheless, when the sequence was renewed 4 months later, Disney confirmed there can be a forged and story shakeup. Along with Schwimmer, 57, the second season stars Ortiz, Bartels, McCarthy, Blyden, Elijah M. Cooper, Galilea La Salvia and Francesca Noel.

In keeping with the synopsis, Goosebumps: The Vanishing “begins when twins Cece and Devin Brewer are despatched to spend a summer time in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad. A menace is stirring, they usually rapidly notice that darkish secrets and techniques are amongst them, triggering a sequence of occasions that unravel a profound thriller.”

The search into the unknown makes Cece, Devin and their pals notice they’re “entangled within the chilling story of 4 youngsters who mysteriously vanished in 1994.” Based mostly on the outline of Schwimmer’s character, one of many books explored in season 2 can be Keep Out of the Basement. The novel targeted on a health care provider — and father of two — who did plant-testing in his basement. Nonetheless, his children rapidly began to query how innocent the vegetation had been when their father developed plantlike tendencies.

Goosebumps has beforehand referenced books akin to Welcome to Lifeless Home, Say Cheese and Die!, The Haunted Masks, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, Go Eat Worms!, Evening of the Dwelling Dummy, You Can’t Scare Me! and Welcome to Horrorland.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing premieres on Disney+ and Hulu Friday, January 10, 2025.