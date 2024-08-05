Gold price August 5, 2024

What’s the value of gold at present?

The worth of gold traded at $2,375.76 per troy ounce, as of 9 a.m. ET. That’s down 3.93% from yesterday’s gold value per ounce and up 14.98% for the reason that starting of the yr.

The bottom buying and selling value inside the final 24 hours: $2,364.43 per ounce. The best gold spot value within the final 24 hours: $2,474.38 per ounce.

Gold spot costs

The spot gold value is XAU/USD, representing its value in U.S. {dollars}. For this image, it’s gold (XAU) buying and selling towards the greenback (USD). Different markets, although, commerce in several currencies. The most effective-known labels embody XAU/EUR for buying and selling euros and XAU/GBP for British kilos.

Spot gold costs are listed as the worth for a troy ounce. Troy ounces are used for buying and selling valuable metals and are barely heavier than a regular ounce. Nonetheless, costs may also be quoted in grams or kilos, so take note of the items.

Gold value chart

The chart under reveals how the spot value of gold is trending over the yr. The information is as of 9 a.m. ET and doesn’t show intraday highs or lows.

12 months so far, gold is up 14.98% as of 9 a.m. ET. The 52-week intraday excessive reached $2,483.74 on July 17, 2024, and the 52-week intraday low dropped to $1,810.10 on Oct. 6, 2023.

Tips on how to put money into gold

Shopping for bodily gold includes overheads like storage prices and insurance coverage.

When buying and selling bodily gold, the distinction between the shopping for and promoting value, generally known as the unfold, can eat into returns. Sellers typically incorporate their markups and transaction charges inside these spreads, which implies the precise value an investor pays may be greater than the present market charge, whereas the promoting value they obtain may be decrease.

Whereas gold certificates, gold exchange-traded funds and trusts supply extra liquidity and are simpler to handle than bodily gold, they arrive with their very own dangers. These funding automobiles may solely typically match the efficiency of the spot value of gold resulting from administration charges and potential discrepancies in monitoring.

In essence, whereas the spot value supplies a normal benchmark for the worth of gold, the precise returns and prices an investor encounters differ based mostly on the medium of buy and the specifics of the funding.

Valuable metals spot costs

Valuable metals are sometimes used as funding automobiles but additionally have industrial makes use of. Like gold, the worth of commodities like palladium, silver and platinum varies based mostly on market forces. As a consequence of their industrial functions, additionally they produce other sources of demand.

Silver spot costs

Silver possesses each financial and industrial worth. Whereas it is used as a hedge towards financial volatility, it is also essential within the electronics, automotive and medical industries. Its dual-use nature can result in totally different market dynamics in comparison with gold.

The worth of silver opened at $26.70 per ounce, as of 9 a.m. ET. That’s down 8.13% from the day past’s silver value per ounce and up 11.59% for the reason that starting of the yr.

The bottom buying and selling value inside the final day: $26.51 per ounce. The best silver spot value within the final 24 hours: $29.10 per ounce.

Platinum spot costs

Platinum is one other valuable steel that instructions consideration. Rarer than gold and silver, its main use is in automotive catalytic converters, which assist scale back dangerous emissions. Given the push for cleaner automotive applied sciences, the demand dynamics for platinum can differ, influencing its spot value.

The worth of platinum opened at $917.55 per ounce, as of 9 a.m. ET. That’s down 5.80% from yesterday’s platinum value per ounce and down 7.11% yr so far.

The bottom buying and selling value inside the final 24 hours: $908.55 per ounce. The best platinum spot value within the final 24 hours: $974.00 per ounce.

Palladium spot costs

Palladium can be important in catalytic converters. Stricter emissions requirements have additionally boosted the demand for valuable metals. That rising demand and the steel’s shortage have led to vital value volatility.

The worth of palladium is $856.25 per ounce, as of 9 a.m. ET. That’s down 5.64% from yesterday’s palladium value per ounce and down 22.13% yr so far.

The bottom buying and selling value inside the final 24 hours: $833.25 per ounce. The best palladium spot value within the final 24 hours: $907.40 per ounce.

Incessantly requested questions (FAQs)