Gods Unchained Price Prediction: GODS Surges 24% Amid Speculation That This New ICO Might Be The Official Paris Olympics Meme Coin

The Gods Unchained worth surged greater than 24% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.371 as of seven:35 a.m. EST as traders start a speedy accumulation of the altcoin.

With this latest achieve, the GODS worth is within the inexperienced by greater than 142% on the weekly timeframe. It has additionally risen over 116% over the previous month.

The Gods Unchained Value Testing Essential Assist

4-hour chart for GODS/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

The Gods Unchained worth is testing the important thing help degree at $0.3480. A 4-hour candle shut beneath this important mark inside the subsequent 8 hours might expose the crypto to the chance of falling to the next technical security web at $0.2790.

Conversely, GODS remaining above $0.3480 for the following 12 hours might invalidate the bearish thesis. On this various state of affairs, the crypto might try and flip the $0.4168 resistance degree into help. Thereafter, continued purchase stress may push the altcoin’s worth to as excessive as $0.4930 within the following 24 hours.

The Gods Unchained Value Is Shedding Its Technical Power

Technical indicators on the 4-hour chart for Gods Unchained warn the crypto’s worth may drop by way of the course of the following 24 hours. Extra particularly, the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Power Index (RSI) indicators are displaying bearish indicators.

The MACD line is presently collapsing in the direction of the MACD Sign line. Merchants often see this as an indication of a crypto’s bullish momentum shedding steam. If the hole between the 2 strains continues to slender, the MACD line may cross beneath the MACD Sign line to point that GODS has entered a adverse short-term pattern.

In the meantime, RSI readings have been falling over the previous 24 hours. This might point out that patrons are shedding their energy in opposition to sellers. Merchants will need to control this indicator to be careful for a drop beneath 50. Falling beneath this benchmark may sign a significant bearish shift in momentum for the Gods Unchained worth.

Whereas the Gods Unchained worth stands the chance of shedding the important thing $0.3480 help, many within the crypto group consider that The Meme Video games (MGME) token is perhaps the official meme coin for the Paris 2024 Olympic Video games.

Bringing The Olympic Spirit To The Meme Coin House

With the Paris 2024 Olympic Video games across the nook, crypto traders can get a style of what it’s prefer to compete on the historic sporting occasion by way of The Meme Video games (MGME).

After buying the token throughout its ongoing ICO, presale individuals get to select between Dogecoin, Pepe, DogWifHat, Brett and Turbo and watch them race for a possible bonus.

Ought to the investor’s meme win the race, they may obtain a 25% bonus on their buy quantity. With simply 5 characters to select from, presale patrons stand a 20% likelihood to obtain the bonus with each buy.

Famend YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury predicted in a latest video that the meme coin might soar 100X.

$100K Raised In Minutes

The challenge’s presale began with a bang, with traders sending $100k to The Meme Video games ICO in a matter of minutes. This investor frenzy has continued, because the presale has already raised over $147,000.

Aside from the potential to unlock the 25% bonus with each buy, there’s additionally a profitable staking alternative on supply to presale patrons. Anybody who acquires and stakes MGME at this early stage good points entry to an eye-watering 2,322% APY.

To get in on this chance, traders can make the most of the straightforward purchase widget embedded on the challenge’s web site.

Promoting for $0.009, MGME could be purchased utilizing both ETH, BNB, USDT or financial institution card. Buyers seeking to purchase the crypto may need to hurry as a result of the crypto’s worth is scheduled to extend in lower than 2 days.

Buy and stake MGME right here for the two,322% APY earlier than its worth will increase.

