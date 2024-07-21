Glen Powell, Twisters Co-Stars Chug Beers With Luke Combs at Concert

Twisters stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos received to moist their whistles throughout a shock look at a Luke Combs live performance over the weekend.

The performers joined the nation singer onstage at his present Friday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. As seen in footage shared to social media, Combs and the castmembers every had a can of beer and took half in a short chugging contest.

Powell and Combs could be seen rapidly shotgunning their beers after which tossing the empty cans towards the viewers. Edgar-Jones didn’t seem to complete hers and as a substitute handed the half-finished beverage to Powell, who polished it off and tossed that may to the group as properly.

“So this occurred,” Edgar-Jones wrote about footage from the looks when sharing it to her Instagram Tales. She included an exploding head emoji and tagged Powell, Ramos and Combs. Ramos reposted her footage and added the message, “Probably the most legendary second.”

Combs recorded the unique music “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” for Twisters, which was launched earlier this yr as the primary single from the Common film’s soundtrack. On Friday, Combs posted a carousel of images to Instagram of himself and others watching Twisters from the jumbotron at MetLife.

“Film night time at @metlifestadium,” Combs captioned his publish. “The entire group and I received to see the brand new @twistersmovie on the Jumbotron. Wow. What an evening and what a flick.”

Director Lee Isaac Chung‘s movie opened in theaters Friday and is off to a scorching begin. A follow-up to 1996’s Tornado that starred Invoice Paxton and Helen Hunt, Twisters is overperforming on the field workplace and is on monitor for a home opening of $74.6 million.