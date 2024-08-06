Gibson And Music Forward Partner To Present The 2024 LGBTQ+ Emerging Artist Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Gibson Provides, the non-profit division of the music instrument producer Gibson is partnering with the Music Ahead Basis to current the LGBTQ+ Rising Artist Awards for 2024.

The LGBTQ+ Rising Artist Awards are supposed to assist open doorways for non-hetero artists to advance careers within the music business, whereas serving to the general business turn out to be extra inclusive.

For 2024, ten (10) LGBTQ+ Rising Artist Awardees aged 18-24 shall be chosen after an intensive screening course of based mostly in quite a lot of components together with the power and breadth of their physique of labor, creative imaginative and prescient and the articulation of their profession targets.

Winners shall be introduced throughout a digital awards present that may happen in October.

The ten awardees will every obtain:

· $3000 Grant

· $1000 Gibson retail for an instrument.

· Efficiency Alternatives that embody the Gibson Storage Nashville and Gibson showrooms, in addition to different venues.

· Quarterly Mentorship with established musicians, in addition to the Gibson and Music Ahead groups.

LGBTQ+ Rising Artist Awards submissions for candidates are open now HERE.

The timeline for the LGBTQ+ Rising Artist Awards program is as follows:

· Monday, August 5: Functions open.

· Sunday, August 18: Functions shut.

· Monday, August 19 – Friday, September 27: Utility evaluate and choice.

· Monday, September 30: Awardees notified.

· October 2: Announcement of Awardees.

· Mid-late October: Digital Award Present.

“Hey all! I’m excited to be supporting the LGBTQ+ Rising Artist Award, and to have a good time the superb expertise and variety inside the group. This award not solely acknowledges creative excellence, but in addition empowers rising voices to encourage and create wanted change,” Singer-songwriter and file producer Butch Walker, one of many musician mentors for 2024.