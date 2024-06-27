George Latimer defeated Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman in New York’s primary : NPR

Rep. Jamaal Bowman confronted a aggressive major as a result of his criticism of the Israel-Hamas struggle. His major challenger had the assist and monetary backing of AIPAC and far of the native institution.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

In New York, George Latimer defeated Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman in a major race on Tuesday that was dominated by Israel’s struggle in Gaza. Whereas the race targeted on a struggle that is occurring hundreds of miles away, it additionally confirmed how all politics is native. Right here to speak extra about this incumbent defeat is WNYC’s Michelle Bocanegra. Welcome.

MICHELLE BOCANEGRA, BYLINE: Hey, comfortable to be right here.

CHANG: Hey. So I do know that you just spent a really late night time final night time reviewing all the outcomes on this race. What extra are you able to inform us about how voters appear to have sided on this district?

BOCANEGRA: So only for perspective, the district runs from the north Bronx to southern Westchester and is basically suburban. Nevertheless it does have some dense city areas, like Yonkers, the place Bowman has executed properly in earlier elections. And this time round, you recognize, Bowman did properly within the Bronx whereas Latimer did properly in Westchester County, which does make up a lot of the district.

CHANG: And whenever you have been speaking to voters, what are among the causes that they gave you for why they selected to again Latimer?

BOCANEGRA: So pro-Israel voters who have been offended by a few of Bowman’s criticisms of Israel have accused him of antisemitism, which form of made Latimer because the pro-Israel Democrat within the race – form of the clear selection in that regard. He is backed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee – or AIPAC – which, after all, has spent some huge cash on the race.

However I believe most significantly, for people at house, Latimer is mostly a native politician who has a long time of shoes on the bottom, speaking to individuals within the district, assembly with elected officers and all that stuff. So, you recognize, right here is Latimer simply dismissing what he considers ideological extremes that actually run counter to what he feels is his pragmatist method in the direction of authorities.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GEORGE LATIMER: Now we have to take a look at the arguments of the far proper and the far left and say, you can not destroy this nation.

BOCANEGRA: And his win actually represents form of a return to the standard democratic norms that had dominated over New York’s extra average suburbs to the north of town. And, you recognize, what’s fascinating about that’s Bowman was seen because the man that form of took on the institution again in 2020 in his Democratic major in opposition to Eliot Engel, who was a 16-term incumbent who misplaced that 12 months to Bowman.

CHANG: However what in regards to the position of cash? As a result of wasn’t this, like, the costliest Home major within the U.S. to date? Like, how did cash affect this race, you assume?

BOCANEGRA: Yeah, it undoubtedly was. And I believe essentially the most evident reply, so far as what voters within the district will let you know, is that there was this onslaught of political promoting attacking candidates that they only actually weren’t used to previous to this race. And it was actually quite a bit for individuals to abdomen.

And for progressives who’re involved about the USA’ position within the struggle in Gaza, they assume this end result – Latimer’s win – might doubtlessly have a silencing impact, not simply on pro-Palestinian sentiment, but in addition only a host of different progressive points.

This is Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont on Saturday speaking about how different Congress members might be afraid to talk out on different points vital to progressives if Bowman misplaced the race.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BERNIE SANDERS: They will be trying throughout them. And they are going to be saying, is the billionaire class going to spend tens of millions of {dollars} in opposition to me in my marketing campaign?

CHANG: And actual fast, Michelle, as a result of this was such a contentious race for a major, the place do you assume Democrats in New York go from right here?

BOCANEGRA: I believe that half stays to be seen. You understand, a voter I talked to at a Bowman rally within the district with Bernie Sanders final week says it will be tough contemplating how vicious all of it has turn out to be. And, you recognize, this fracture is coming at a time when Democrats are in search of to retake the bulk within the Home, with a slate of suburban districts simply to the north of New York Metropolis and out on Lengthy Island actually being key components right here.

CHANG: That’s Michelle Bocanegra with WNYC in New York. Thanks a lot, Michelle.

BOCANEGRA: Thanks.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHARLIE PUTH SONG, “LEFT AND RIGHT”)

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Go to our web site phrases of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for additional data.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This textual content is probably not in its ultimate kind and could also be up to date or revised sooner or later. Accuracy and availability could fluctuate. The authoritative document of NPR’s programming is the audio document.