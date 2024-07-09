General Hospital Weekly Spoilers July 8-12: Anna Plots & Heather Pushes Back

Common Hospital spoilers for the week of July 8-12, 2024 reveal the unfolding of Drew Quartermaine (performed by Cameron Mathison)’s marketing campaign, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) turning into extra unhinged, and Ava Jerome (Maura West) reaching a tipping level.

On Monday, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) acts impulsively. And Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) confesses one thing important to James West. Additionally there’s a gathering on the Quartermaine mansion to have a good time Drew’s marketing campaign launch. The next day, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) finds a brand new function. And Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) grows suspicious, and Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) reveals a secret to Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero).

In the meantime on Common Hospital, FBI agent John Katz eavesdrops on a vested curiosity on Wednesday. And Sonny grills Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Ava makes a harmful transfer. On Thursday, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) unveils her plan to Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper), and Laura Webber (Genie Francis) receives a shocking request from Heather Webber.

The week wraps up on Friday with Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) receiving excellent news about her son, Jake Webber (Hudson West). And Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) discussing her plan with Jason.

