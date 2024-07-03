General Hospital Weekly Spoilers July 1-5: Sonny’s Unhinged & Dante Pleads

Common Hospital spoilers present that Sonny Corinthos, portrayed by Maurice Benard, is as soon as once more on the point of a bipolar spiral. And Dante Falconeri makes determined makes an attempt to maintain his father grounded.

Alexis Davis, performed by Nancy Lee Grahn, is again in motion as a lawyer getting ready for a gathering with Drew Cain, a lot to their mutual pleasure. Ava Jerome, delivered to life by Maura West, is able to play soiled towards Sonny. And seeks doubtlessly damaging data from Trina.

Within the meantime, Josslyn Jacks, portrayed by Eden McCoy, makes an attempt to consolation Trina Robinson. Additionally whereas additionally warning Sonny about repeating previous errors. In a twist, Nina Reeves, performed by Cynthia Watros, is seen eavesdropping. So this creates suspense about whose dialog she is likely to be intruding on Common Hospital. Alexis shares an emotional heart-to-heart with Kristina. And Sonny meets Diane Miller on Common Hospital.

The week is ready to finish with a bang as Trina and Josh transfer into their new condo, and Sonny’s anger is unleashed. Followers of Common Hospital ought to brace themselves for every week crammed with intrigue, confrontations, and explosive revelations.

