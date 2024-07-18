General Hospital Early Spoilers July 22-26: Mac Struggles & Willow Obsessed

Normal Hospital is about to fire up extra drama because the week of July 22-26, 2024 unveils. Max Scorpio (John J York) finds himself wrestling with advanced feelings. And Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) continues to nurse her secret crush.

Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) might lock horns with FBI agent John Cates (Adam Harrington). Additionally, Ava Jerome (Maura West) is below the microscope of suspicion as Jason warns Jagger about her. Additionally, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) extends an olive department to Natalia Rogers-Ramirez (Eva LaRue). And he or she is brimming with regrets. And Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) receives confessions from Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) on Normal Hospital.

In the meantime on the ABC cleaning soap opera, the thriller surrounding Giovanni Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) deepens. And Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) questions Sonny about his silence. Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) finds an unlikely advisor in Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). And Chase (Josh Swickard) kinds a bond with fellow officer-in-training Dex Heller (Evan Hofer).

Because the week progresses, viewers can count on extra twists and turns. Characters like Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson), Laura Collins (Genie Francis), Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), and others. The week is about to conclude with a possible romantic spark between Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Willow. And this can be a lot to the dismay of Nina

