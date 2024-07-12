General Hospital Early Spoilers July 15-19: Drew Plays with Fire & Ava Goes Low

In a fascinating week from July 15-19, 2024 on Normal Hospital, viewers witness Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) taking part in with hearth. And Ava Jerome (Maura West) making harmful strikes, pushing Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) treatment to excessive ranges, aiming for a speedy spiral uncontrolled.

In the meantime, Sonny Corinthos plans a custody battle and is inspired by Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). She desires him to come back clear about FBI involvements. Because the plot thickens, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) confides in Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) about Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). This will likely result in a tense dialog.

Moreover on Normal Hospital, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) finds frequent floor with Cody Bell. And Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) receives excellent news about her son, Jake Webber (Hudson West).

Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) discusses a plan to take down Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). In a shock flip of occasions on Normal Hospital, Laura Webber (Genie Francis) seeks opinion from Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) relating to Heather Webber (Alley Mills).

The week ends with Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) caught in a dilemma over whether or not to inform Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) or Willow about Drew’s secret. Because the week progresses, viewers can anticipate extra gripping drama and sudden revelations on Normal Hospital.

Get all of your every day Normal Hospital spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Dust and keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters’ fates.

